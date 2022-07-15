Open-air theatre performance of Alice In Wonderland at St John’s House Garden

Heritage and Culture Warwickshire are delighted to welcome Folksy Theatre back to the gardens of St John’s House on Wednesday 27 July at 2pm for this open-air performance of Alice In Wonderland.

Alice, a young, curious girl, follows a white rabbit down a rabbit hole and ends up in Wonderland! There, she begins on an adventure she will never forget. Come along and meet some of the strangest and most peculiar characters, including the mysterious Cheshire Cat, the Wacky Mad Hatter and the foul-tempered Queen of Hearts! Filled with live music and puppetry, it's the perfect show for the whole family!

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “What a great way to start the summer holidays with an open-air performance of this children’s classic, and in the beautiful gardens at St John’s House. This is just one of a number of summer events and activities that Heritage and Culture Warwickshire have planned, full details are available on warwickshire.gov.uk/heritageboxoffice.”

Praise for Folksy Theatre:

“A Truly Magical afternoon” The Times

Suitable for ages 3-6

Bring a picnic and dress for the weather. (Please note the performance will go ahead in wet weather).

Tickets: £12 Child, £15 Adult, £48 Family (prices exclude booking fees)

To book tickets please visit: https://ticketstripe.com/events/1028612

For further details please visit folksytheatre.co.uk or for any queries please contact heritageeducation@warwickshire.gov.uk