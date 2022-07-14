Queen’s Baton Relay to start Warwickshire journey at Kingsbury Water Park

On Thursday 21 July, the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay will arrive at Kingsbury Water Park and begin its voyage across Warwickshire.

People are expected to travel from across Warwickshire and the wider West Midlands to take part in this once-in-a-lifetime event.

The baton will arrive at Kingsbury Water Park at approximately 8.25am, where it will head out for a ride along the Echills Wood miniature railway. The baton will then transfer onto a boat for a journey across one of the many lakes at the park.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service will be providing a guard of honour and will be joined by local school children, who will round off the event with a range of activities, from pond dipping to minibeast hunting.

Continuing a journey that brings together communities across the Commonwealth, the 16th official Queen’s Baton Relay provides the opportunity for communities to experience the excitement of the Commonwealth Games in their local areas. The relay began on 7 October 2021 and covers 2,500 miles and 72 nations and territories in its 294-day journey.

The baton returned to England from its international tour on Monday 4 July to commence a 25-day tour of the regions, filled with activities and notable visits. Last week it was travelling the South, taking in landmarks such as the Eden Project, Stonehenge and the White Cliffs of Dover.

Councillor Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Kingsbury Water Park is a fabulous location for the Queen’s Baton to begin its journey through our historic county, crossing over land, water and rail in a short period of time.

“We are very fortunate that we can welcome the Baton into every District and Borough of Warwickshire. It will be wonderful to see it pass through our streets and we hope as many people as possible will come along and join the celebrations.”

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks, visit: www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk

For more information on the Queen’s Baton Relay, visit: www.birmingham2022.com/qbr

To find out more about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames