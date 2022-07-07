Next Week: Free Allergen Webinar for Warwickshire Food Businesses

Free Allergen Webinar for Warwickshire Food Businesses

Warwickshire food businesses are being urged to take advantage of a free food allergy labelling webinar organised by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.

The 30 minute training webinar will help businesses correctly label their food with the potentially life-saving allergen information required by law.

What food businesses can expect:

A 30 minute webinar covering food labelling with an emphasis on allergen labelling

Free to join, no need to pre-book and no limit on the number of employees who can attend

An opportunity to ask questions of a Trading Standards expert and if needed follow up advice

Suitable for all kinds of food business including take-aways, restaurants, cafes, and sellers of prepacked for direct sale foods (such as sandwich shops)

An attendance certificate for every attendee

The free webinar will take place on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 2.30pm.

To join the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/3u7j2JU.

No registration required, but please log on before 2.30pm.