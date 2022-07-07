Next Week: Free Allergen Webinar for Warwickshire Food Businesses

Free Allergen Webinar for Warwickshire Food Businesses
Warwickshire food businesses are being urged to take advantage of a free food allergy labelling webinar organised by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.
The 30 minute training webinar will help businesses correctly label their food with the potentially life-saving allergen information required by law.
What food businesses can expect:
- A 30 minute webinar covering food labelling with an emphasis on allergen labelling
- Free to join, no need to pre-book and no limit on the number of employees who can attend
- An opportunity to ask questions of a Trading Standards expert and if needed follow up advice
- Suitable for all kinds of food business including take-aways, restaurants, cafes, and sellers of prepacked for direct sale foods (such as sandwich shops)
- An attendance certificate for every attendee
The free webinar will take place on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 2.30pm.
To join the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/3u7j2JU.
No registration required, but please log on before 2.30pm.