Family Learning at Newburgh Primary School

Parents from Newburgh Primary school have been contributing to their children’s school community by creating a wellbeing space.

Parents from Newburgh Primary school have been contributing to their children’s school community by creating a wellbeing space for children. Their wellbeing board, which centres around self-esteem and positive affirmations, was created as part of a bespoke Family Learning course ‘Wellbeing Space’. One parent, Clare, taught the group to crochet, and handmade wellbeing resources were created, with a focus around the concept of self-regulation. Clare, Sadia, Liz and Emma were inspired by discussions around supporting children’s mental wellbeing.

Clare says “I love the idea of the wellbeing for us. I crochet to help with my ongoing physical issues and support my own mental health. The school has been so supportive to us as a family - it's nice to be able to give something back to support them in supporting others.”

The school uses the space regularly with children and is making it part of a meeting place for parents for next academic year.