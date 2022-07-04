Speech and Language webinar to provide support for families in Warwickshire 

Warwickshire parents and carers are invited to join a webinar to learn more about speech and language support for their child and to feedback on current provision.

The latest Special Educational Needs and/or Disability (SEND) webinar to be hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice will offer an opportunity for parents and carers to understand more about available support if their child has a Speech, Language and Communication Need (SLCN). It will also provide an opportunity to feedback on the current provision and share suggestions on how this could be improved.

Children and young people with a SLCN may experience difficulties across one or many aspects of communication including:

Producing speech sounds accurately

Fluent speech (stammering)

Hoarseness and loss of voice

Listening to and understanding language

Talking in words and sentences

Social interaction

Eating and swallowing

There can be many reasons why a young person may have a SLCN. It may be due to physical difficulties such as a cleft palate or a hearing impairment, or it could be linked to other developmental conditions such as Autism, for example. In some cases, there is no obvious cause.

Whatever the reason for a SLCN, it is important that children and young people receive timely support to help improve their overall development and educational outcomes. This latest webinar will provide parents and carers with a better understanding of the different levels of speech and language therapy support and how to access this for their child. It will also be an opportunity for families to share feedback on the current provision which will inform a review currently being undertaken and help to improve future support across Warwickshire.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said:

“We know that having a speech, language and communication need can have a huge impact on the quality of life of both children and adults. If left unaddressed it can significantly affect a child’s development and educational outcomes and their overall health and wellbeing.

“Therefore, it’s important that we empower parents and carers and young people with more knowledge of the support that is available and how to access this. This webinar is an excellent chance for us to do this. It will also be an unvaluable opportunity to help us improve our provision by listening to feedback from those families who have used the current service.

“We want to ensure that all children and young people have access to the right support at the right time in a way that is best for them. I would encourage anyone with an interest to register to find out more and to share their views.”

The webinar will take place on Tuesday 19 July, 1pm - 2pm and will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day. Parents and carers can register to attend the webinar here.

This event is the latest in a series of webinars covering topics in relation to SEND in Warwickshire. Recordings and presentation slides from previous webinars are available for everyone to access.

For more information on SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or the Local Offer Facebook page.

