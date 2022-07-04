Residents open their homes and hearts to people fleeing the war in Ukraine  

Hundreds of people across the county have provided a home to families and individuals from Ukraine through the Government's Homes for Ukraine scheme.

Warwickshire County Council, working closely with the county’s five district and borough councils and partners, has coordinated the Warwickshire-wide response, which includes access to healthcare, welfare support and schools.

As of July 4th, 494 sponsors have been matched with 1,248 people via the scheme, with 659 guests who have now arrived in the county.

Support is provided to sponsors and their guests from various services and organisations in the county. To help Ukrainian people access services in Warwickshire, the county council has created an online information resource at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine.

This includes a welcome pack with a range of advice and links to further support and information. It is available online in English together with a downloadable Ukrainian translation.

Warwickshire County Council in collaboration with Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA) has established a directory of new help and support available from local organisations. This is helping to signpost individuals to the appropriate groups and organisations who are actively involved in supporting Ukrainian guests and host families.

Organisations or groups who are offering support to guests from Ukraine or their host families are being asked to add their details to the directory either by completing an online form or by emailing WCAVA at: information@wcava.org.uk . WCAVA will keep in regular contact with groups or individual offering support, they are also able to provide information around funding opportunities that may be available to groups, please contact fiona.spiers@wcava.org.uk

Additionally, Warwickshire County Council are holding meetings with all community support groups including Town and Parish Councils. The aim is to bring groups together, share information and ideas and discuss how Warwickshire County Council and Warwickshire Community & Voluntary Action may be able to help and support your valuable work. Please see below for the latest online meeting dates.

Meeting dates for community support groups, organisations and Town and Parish Councils:

4 July at 7pm for North Warwickshire and Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough

6 July at 7pm for Rugby Borough

19 July at 7pm for Warwick District

Webinar for Homes for Ukraine sponsors and guests

Warwickshire County Council is also holding online information webinars for sponsors and guest. This series of webinars will allow the team to answer any questions relating to available support and find out feedback from guests and sponsors on the scheme. Colleagues from various departments including housing, education, Family Information Service will join to answer any queries. To book a place on the webinars please visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/homes-for-ukraine-webinar-for-sponsors-and-guests-tickets-369427366197

Monday 18 July 7pm-9pm

Monday 8 August 7pm - 9pm

Thursday 11 August 7pm - 9pm

Area Manager of WCAVA , Tracy Southam said “It is fantastic to see the support emerging in Warwickshire Communities through both Voluntary and Community Sector Organisations and Community advocates who in many cases are also hosting arrivals. WCAVA are pleased to be supporting WCC with the collation of support and resources to enable those arriving to feel supported in Warwickshire”

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Councillor Izzi Seccombe said: “Warwickshire has a proud history of welcoming and providing ongoing support to those fleeing from conflicts around the globe and will continue to do so. Warwickshire residents have stepped forward to offer their support in a myriad of ways, most importantly, their homes and their friendship. The whole county has come together to provide a safe place for these families to begin to heal and rebuild their lives. The energy and passion Warwickshire residents have shown is inspiring and admirable.”

To find out more about the Homes for Ukraine scheme and how else we all can help the people of Ukraine, visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ukraine