Final Our Spaces installations open in three Warwickshire towns

The remaining three installations of the Our Spaces project are being installed this week in Atherstone, Rugby and Stratford-upon-Avon.

Our Spaces has created a series of commissioned art pieces to help reinvigorate public places in both urban and green spaces across seven towns in the County. Once in place, each piece will be followed by a range of localised activity to help build conversations and interest.

Warwickshire County Council has been working with place curators, Creative Giants, and specialist art fabricators, Factory Settings, to select and support a collection of artists to plan, design and deliver an installation for each place.

Following a period of intensive collaboration between the artists and fabricators, the final three will be opening for the public to visit:

Atherstone – 'Husly' by toyStudio

toyStudio has created a contemporary sculptural resting place for the bus interchange area on Station Street. Taking its links to a significant historic trading route on the old Roman Watling Street, the artist has created a resting space which sits between two forms made from intersecting wooden panels.

The patterns of the panels allow glimpses through to the surrounding environment and provide a focal point for the area.

Husly will arrive at the Bus Station in its ‘bare’ form ready to be decorated in collaboration with the local community.

Rugby – ‘Rugby Butter Stones’ by Studio MUTT

Studio MUTT has created a ‘micro’ park for Market Place, Rugby High Street, a short walk from Rugby Gallery and Museum . The basic elements of the seating and planters will be installed this week and then during the coming months the area will evolve as planting and some surprise additions from the community of St Andrews will be added.

The space has been designed to be a meeting point, a place to socialise and rest with benches and planting. 'Rugby Butter Stones’ is inspired by Rugby’s history as a market town and its impressive architecture, particularly its rare collection of buildings by the Gothic Revival Architect, William Butterfield, with their display of clashing colours and patterns.

Stratford-upon-Avon – ‘We Shadows’ by Ruby Road

Ruby Road has created a ‘multi-use intervention’ at Stratford Recreation Ground, otherwise known as ‘The Rec', reflecting the aspirations to improve the riverside area. The installation is placed near the recently installed natural play area and tennis courts.

‘We Shadows’ invites young (and those young at heart) people to lie, sit and dream on ‘beds’ located in the park. Typographical spells created with young people of Stratford-upon-Avon and designed by Ruby Road associate – local artist Clare Pentlow – are etched into its canopy, which casts playful shadows and coloured light across the piece.

Cllr Martin Watson, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Economy and Place and CWLEP board director, said: “It is fantastic to see all of the ‘Our Spaces’ installations reaching the stage where the public can visit them.

“The project is giving residents and visitors in some of our towns new and interesting ways to explore and enjoy their spaces.

“I want to say a big well done to all the creatives involved who have brought their visions to life and everyone who has worked hard behind the scenes to make the ‘Our Spaces’ project a reality.”

Helen Peters, chair of the culture and tourism business group at the Coventry and Warwickshire Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), said: “It is exciting to have reached the stage where the Our Spaces installations are reaching completion.

“Supporting towns across Warwickshire is important for the local economy and the Our Spaces project has allowed us to do just that . The seven installations bring a unique story to each town, encouraging people to visit and spend time enjoying everything the towns have to offer.”

The Our Spaces project is funded with £194,000 from the Government’s Getting Building Fund through the CWLEP and £150,000 from the County Council’s Place Shaping Fund.

To find out more about the Our Spaces installations and project, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/ourspaces.