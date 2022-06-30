Warwickshire County Council outlines support and services available from Shire Hall

Warwickshire County Council’s Shire Hall Meet and Greet team would like to remind visitors about the support they can provide and signpost to.

Shire Hall is the headquarters of Warwickshire County Council, based in the heart of Warwick town centre. The building has been open throughout the pandemic, and the Meet and Greet team are the first port of call for visitors. With lots more people now out and about, the team are taking the opportunity to explain what County Council services and support visitors can access from Shire Hall.

Shire Hall Meet and Greet can offer support with:

WCC Library services: Including printing & photocopying, accessing computers, and providing general local information.

Taking post for Warwickshire County Council departments: For example, Blue Badge and concessionary travel applications.

Signposting to online information and contact numbers: For WCC and Warwick District Council services and other local services.

Assisting with Concessionary Travel Applications: Appointments must be pre-arranged.

Greeting people for their registrar appointment.

Providing WCC-issued documents for public collection.

In addition, Warwick Library and Warwick Post Office are also based on the ground floor of Shire Hall.

A full list of services is provided here: https://bit.ly/shire-hall-services

It is not possible to meet with WCC departments via Shire Hall without a prior appointment. Residents looking for information about or appointments with WCC services are encouraged to visit the WCC website or call 01926 410410.

Shire Hall Meet and Greet is open Monday to Thursday: 8:00am to 5:30pm and Friday: 8:00am to 5:00pm.

Residents who wish to access information about the services managed by Warwick District Council (WDC), including council housing, housing advice, benefits, waste and recycling collections, council tax, public parks, off-street car parks, and planning and licensing applications, should visit the WDC website. Members of the public wishing to make an appointment with WDC at Riverside House in Leamington Spa can contact the relevant department during office hours to arrange a meeting.

Cllr Andy Jenns, WCC Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation said: