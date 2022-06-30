New All Age Carer Wellbeing and Support Service for Warwickshire carers

Following a rigorous tender process, Warwickshire County Council is pleased to announce Carers Trust, Heart of England, will continue as a provider for carers support. There will be some changes as the council will be working with Carers Trust Heart of England on a new look, All Age Carer Wellbeing and Support Service.

People of all ages with caring responsibilities were invited to get involved in the tendering process, as well as ongoing service development, to add their lived experiences to how the service can provide the best support for carers throughout the county.

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health at Warwickshire County Council said: “We are looking forward to continuing to work with Carers Trust Heart of England to support all carers locally. This service will provide a single point of access for those with caring responsibilities. The carers voice is at the heart of this service, and we would welcome the views of carers themselves to shape the service for the future.”

The All Age Carer Wellbeing and Support Service will continue to work with adults and young people with caring responsibilities to ensure they are aware of their entitlement to an assessment and support across the county. The streamlined service will include digital, phone and face-to-face support. Access to support and community groups for shared activities of interest, will also be made available.

Claire Dale from Carers Trust, Heart of England added: “We’re happy to be working with Warwickshire County Council to support local carers. We already have a good insight into the needs of carers throughout the county, as we have been supporting adults and young carers in Warwickshire and Coventry for many years. In addition, we have plans going forward that will enhance the support available to carers.”

Parent carers will now have access to the universal information and advice element of the new service, and targeted support will continue to be provided by the Parent Carer Pathway. To find out more about Carers Trust Heart of England please go to https://www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk/

For general information about carer support in Warwickshire please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers