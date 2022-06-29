Free Allergen Webinar for Warwickshire Food Businesses

The 30 minute training webinar will help businesses correctly label their food with the potentially life-saving allergen information required by law.

Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:

“Sadly, every year allergen suffers become ill and even die as a result of eating foods that were incorrectly labelled or because they relied upon information given them by staff that was wrong.”

“This webinar is a great opportunity for owners and employees of Warwickshire food businesses to update themselves on the latest guidance and ask questions of our Trading Standards experts.”

“I would urge all businesses to take advantage of this free webinar.”