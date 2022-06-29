Free Allergen Webinar for Warwickshire Food Businesses

Warwickshire food businesses are being urged to take advantage of a free food allergy labelling webinar organised by Warwickshire County Council Trading Standards.
The 30 minute training webinar will help businesses correctly label their food with the potentially life-saving allergen information required by law.
Warwickshire County Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety said:
“Sadly, every year allergen suffers become ill and even die as a result of eating foods that were incorrectly labelled or because they relied upon information given them by staff that was wrong.”
“This webinar is a great opportunity for owners and employees of Warwickshire food businesses to update themselves on the latest guidance and ask questions of our Trading Standards experts.”
“I would urge all businesses to take advantage of this free webinar.”
What food businesses can expect:
- A 30 minute webinar covering food labelling with an emphasis on allergen labelling
- Free to join, no need to pre-book and no limit on the number of employees who can attend
- An opportunity to ask questions of a Trading Standards expert and if needed follow up advice
- Suitable for all kinds of food business including take-aways, restaurants, cafes, and sellers of prepacked for direct sale foods (such as sandwich shops)
- An attendance certificate for every attendee
The free webinar will take place on Tuesday 12 July 2022 at 2.30pm.
To join the webinar, visit: https://bit.ly/3u7j2JU.
No registration required, but please log on before 2.30pm.