Funding awarded to community groups tackling loneliness

58 groups and individuals have received a total of £47,000 in grant funding, as part of a project which aims to reduce loneliness and social isolation throughout the county.

Around 40,000 people in Warwickshire are currently living with chronic loneliness. The Covid-19 pandemic had a profound impact on the nation’s mental health, with successive lockdowns damaging social connections, jobs and finances. In addition, it disrupted people’s ability to engage in their usual coping mechanisms and made them feel more isolated from friends and family.

This funding was made available as part of the Improving Mental Wellbeing in Warwickshire project, and residents were invited to apply for small amounts of money to help develop local initiatives that will help those who are lonely and socially isolated. The successful projects are based throughout the whole of the county, with all five districts and boroughs receiving a share of the funding. Individuals and unincorporated groups could apply for up to £500 of funding, while incorporated groups could apply for up to £1000.

The successful bids include social lunches, trips, support services, and activity groups, among many other creative ideas to tackle loneliness and social isolation on a local level. Individual projects target a wide variety of people, including both young people and older people, men and women, LGBTQ+, BAME communities, people with disabilities or long-term health conditions, parents, bereaved people and more. You can see the full list of funded projects here.

One of the funding recipients, Greenmoor Community Allotment Association in Nuneaton, plans to use the funding to create an accessible wildlife area for the use of local schools, residents, and their children. New features will include a large pond with a safe dipping platform, a wheelchair accessible path, bird boxes, bat boxes and hedgehog houses.

Susan Greasley, committee member for the Allotment Association, said:

“We want to get the community involved in creating the space. It gives people the chance to get out and get their hands in the earth. People can then visit and think ‘I made this, we worked together’, maybe with their children or grandchildren.”

Another successful bid from J I Photography has already put their funding to use by filming ‘You Are Not Alone’, a series of mini-interviews with Kenilworth and Leamington residents about their experiences of feeling isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic. You can watch the video on Facebook.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Loneliness can affect anyone at any time in their life, and we know that it can have a significant impact on your health and wellbeing. We want to make sure that no one ever feels truly alone. These new initiatives will provide more opportunities for people to make connections and build relationships with others.”

If you or someone you know is feeling lonely or socially isolated, visit the County Council's loneliness and social isolation webpages for support and further resources.