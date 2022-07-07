Warwick District CPE L6 Consultation

Warwickshire County Council are consulting on changes to the parking restrictions in various locations across Warwick District.

Following correspondence with residents and businesses in the area, Warwickshire County Council is proposing to extend the current L6 residents’ parking zone to include both sides of Leam Terrace, Farley Street, New Street, Gordon Street, Plymouth Place and Russell Terrace.

The proposals will make a number of additional properties eligible to apply for permits, but will greatly increase the overall parking capacity of the L6 zone and restrict non-permit-holders to 2 hours free parking during the daytime.

All changes to parking restrictions require a Traffic Regulation Order (the legal document which makes restrictions enforceable). Before progressing to this legal stage, we would be interested to hear local opinions and comments regarding these proposals.

A drawing showing what is being proposed together with a link to an online Microsoft Form for feedback is listed below.

Due to the upcoming summer holidays we will be running an extended consultation period and we would be grateful to receive your responses by Sunday 31 July 2022.

If you have any queries, please email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk with “L6 Consultation” as the subject header, or contact County Highways Minor Works Team on 01926 410410.

L6 Parking Restrictions (PDF, 815 KB)

Response Form for CPE L6 Consultation

NB: Within the L6 zone, each residential property is eligible to apply for up to 3 permits assigned to specific vehicles, plus an unassigned visitors’ permit. Please note that each flat in a formally sub-divided building is eligible for permits as a single property; in the case of houses of multiple occupancy (HMO’s), each property is defined by the number of shared communal facilities (e.g. one kitchen = one property).