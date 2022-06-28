Over the past academic year children and their teachers have been working with a vocal specialist provided through a partnership between Warwickshire Music and Warwickshire Choristers.

The programme culminated in two amazing concerts, held at Warwick Arts Centre on 23 and 24 June.

‘Warwickshire Sings!’ is a new initiative organised by the Warwickshire Music Hub. The project has engaged over 1,500 children and teachers from 40 of Warwickshire’s primary and special schools.

The year-long programme of singing and teacher development opportunities is intended to promote the benefits of singing for children following a period of quiet resulting from the Pandemic.

Children involved with the programme have been invited to join free choirs across the county, to enable them to develop their singing beyond the classroom.

Warwickshire Music Hub aims to ensure that children in Warwickshire have the best opportunities to learn how to play an instrument, learn to sing, play together in ensembles and progress their musical abilities.

Singing brings with it a myriad of benefits. Not only is it good for physical and mental health and wellbeing, but research suggests it can also help build your immune system. Furthermore, it teaches communication skills, helps with brain development, and can also lead to improved memory.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Portfolio Holder for Education at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Singing is fundamental to every child’s musical education and wider educational development.

“The pandemic had a devastating impact upon our children’s opportunities for physical and emotional development. Our schools were amazing in providing so much but activities such as singing had to take a back seat. This new programme supports our schools and teachers to enable their pupils to sing once again and so many more pupils will get the chance to find their voice, raise their confidence and aspirations.

“It was simply wonderful to hear and see such large numbers of children singing so well after two years of virtual silence.

“We look forward to even greater numbers of schools and children joining the Warwickshire Sings! programme next year!”

To find out more about Warwickshire Music Hub, visit https://www.warwickshiremusichub.org/