New website launched to support people booking ceremonies including marriages and civil partnerships in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council’s Registration Service has launched a brand-new website, Ceremonies in Warwickshire, to help customers to explore the different types of ceremonies they offer across the county, from marriages and civil partnerships to renewals of vows and naming ceremonies.



The new site provides plenty of useful information to help people get started with planning a special occasion, and includes all the important details about the legal preliminaries to a marriage and civil partnership. This new platform will also enhance the smooth and efficient service the Registration Service team offer, so that everyone can enjoy planning and celebrating life’s special moments in Warwickshire.

Whether you are after a spectacular celebration or a smaller more intimate occasion, ceremonies in Warwickshire can take place at a variety of beautiful locations across the county. There’s a new venue directory to showcase Warwickshire registration office ceremony rooms and licensed venues, from grand castles, manors, and country houses to splendid hotels, museums, and theatres.

Warwickshire Registration Service are a friendly, experienced team that are more than happy to assist customers with planning their ceremony. For example, they can issue documents, where required, for people who are getting married abroad, or where a ceremony is to take place in a religious building, a Church of England or a Church in Wales.



The team also guide couples with understanding the process of giving notice, including any legalities or documentation, and are transparent about the fees for booking each type of ceremony and location to help customers with choosing the perfect setting for their special occasion.

Cllr Andy Jenns, Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“I am delighted to see this new website come to life which will greatly help the people of Warwickshire and beyond to successfully plan and enjoy celebrating life’s special moments across the county. “The County Council’s Registration Service consists of a wonderfully welcoming and inclusive team who provide an exceptional personal service. For anyone who submits an enquiry through the new Ceremonies in Warwickshire website, the team will go above and beyond to deliver ceremony experiences across the county that people can cherish forever.”

To visit the new Ceremonies in Warwickshire website, go to https://ceremonies.warwickshire.gov.uk/

To contact Registration Services to discuss a new or existing ceremony in Warwickshire, visit the new website’s Contact Us page or email registration@warwickshire.gov.uk

To find out more information about births, deaths, and ceremonies in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/births-deaths-ceremonies