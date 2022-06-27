Take a step in the right direction to become more active.

Taking regular physical activity helps to improve mood and general health while helping to reduce chances of developing certain health conditions.

Warwickshire County Council is encouraging people to take steps to add more activity into their daily routine to help look after themselves.

Whether it’s a decision to step outside, go for a walk or run, cycle, play a game, garden or dance, being active makes you feel good. People are encouraged to find an activity they enjoy, that suits their level of mobility and fitness and make it a part of their life.

Doing as little as 10 minutes of activity can improve mood. Adults should aim to be active for at least 150 minutes (2.5 hours) a week, even 10 minutes of activity can make a difference, so being active in bouts of 10 minutes or more is a great place to begin – and if it helps to feel good then why not give it a go?

Increasing physical activity also improves cardiovascular fitness, strength and physical function. It can reduce aspects of cognitive decline and the risk of falling in older adults and can also reduce the risk of developing dementia. It is also a great thing to do with other people and offers a chance to connect as well as keep fit.

Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said:

“Aiming to be more active is a great way to look after both physical and mental health. We’re entering the summer months the warmer weather and longer daylight hours can help encourage us to go outdoors whether that’s for a walk or cycle. People can also view the council’s gentle exercise videos to get active if they have reduced mobility or are just getting started.”

For more information, ideas to introduce activity into daily routines and additional resources, visit the 5 ways to wellbeing webpage.