New e-learning training to raise awareness of support for armed forces community launched as part of Armed Forces Day, 25 June

An e-learning training module designed to raise awareness of the Armed Forces community and the Armed Forces Covenant, following recent legislation is being launched on Armed Forces Day 2022

Aimed at public and third sector staff across the country who are likely to engage with the Armed Forces Community, the new free e-learning gives an overview of:

Who the Armed Forces Community are and what challenges they face.

What the Armed Forces do on our behalf.

What the Armed Forces Covenant is and how it can support personnel, veterans and their families.

The 15-20 minute session also highlights the health, housing and education options, which reflects the Armed Forces Act 2021. This places a legal obligation on public bodies to pay ‘due regard to the principles of the Covenant’ and requires decisions about the development and delivery of certain services are made with conscious consideration of the needs of the Armed Forces Community.

The aim is that it will help staff understand and apply the principles of the Covenant with confidence.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation ensuring that the sacrifice of those who serve or who have served, and their families, is recognised, that they are not disadvantaged and, where appropriate, ‘special consideration’ is provided to those who have given the most, or who are bereaved.

The training has been developed by Warwickshire County Council on behalf of Coventry, Solihull and Warwickshire Armed Forces Covenant Partnership with funding from the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe OBE, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “Available to organisations nationwide, the new e-training gives a helpful overview for those public and third sector staff who may not be familiar with the Armed Forces Covenant. It reflects Warwickshire’s commitment to our Armed Forces community and helps public sector staff, voluntary organisations and others, understand how this community can best be supported, in line with the latest legislation.”

Leo Docherty, Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Defence People and Veterans, said: “It is important that all those who work for local service providers have a good understanding of the Armed Forces Covenant. This e-learning serves as a useful introduction to the Covenant and to what life in the Armed Forces can be like. I recommend it to all those working for local authorities and other service providers. It will help to ensure that we continue to provide the best possible service to members of our Armed Forces Community.”

The e-learning is available for anyone to do on the website of the Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust here.

Organisations wishing to download the training for use on their own learning management platforms can request it from afcc@warwickshire.gov.uk.

For more information about support for the Armed Forces Community in Warwickshire visit: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/armedforces