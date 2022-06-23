Bedworth Community Networking group holds open day for residents

Bedworth Community Networking group are inviting local residents to come along to their Community Open Day at Bedworth Market on Friday 24th June between 10.00 and 1.00pm.

The event is free and open to all to come along and find out about services in the Bedworth area that can support them and their family's health and wellbeing. Visit information stands for friendly advice from a range of agencies and services including Bedworth Library, Bedworth Leisure Centre (Everyone Active), Bedworth Fire Station, Bedworth Community Corner (Independent Advocacy), Empower U Youth, Our Spaces team, St Michael's Children and Family Centre, WCAVA, Bedworth Ex-serviceman's Bowling Club, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council Communities Team and many more.

Don’t miss out taster sessions and goody bags that organisers have arranged for everyone.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture said: “The Community Open Day is an opportunity for members of the Bedworth Workers Network to showcase their services and activities to Bedworth residents. The network has been meeting virtually for the past two years and now groups are back to meeting face to face this is a good opportunity for local residents to find out more about local support and services available. I encourage you and your family to come along to this Community Open Day whilst having fun too!”

For more information, contact Rina Sarna via, rinasarna@warwickshire.gov.uk or 07887 728145