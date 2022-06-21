New counselling service available for victim-survivors of domestic abuse in Warwickshire

Warwickshire County Council has commissioned a new therapy service to help support victim-survivors of domestic abuse, across the county.

The counselling will be provided by Listening Ear, a BACP Accredited Counselling Service. Referrals will be made via the Warwickshire Domestic Violence and Abuse Service, Refuge. The domestic abuse specialist counselling and therapy service, DiAmond Service, was designed with and named by children and young people who are victim-survivors of domestic abuse.



It is expected that the service will see 400 adults, children and young people annually who seek counselling and therapy as a result of an abusive relationship or home life.



Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “We are excited to extend our current domestic abuse provision to include a therapy-based service. The effects of coercive control and the many other forms of abuse have lifelong consequences for victim-survivors. It’s imperative that we have a service such as Listening Ear in place to help provide a safe place for those who have experienced abuse to talk freely and access the support they need.”



Jayne Hobin-Wright, Deputy CEO, at Listening Ear said: “Listening Ear believes in the transformative power of counselling. We are therefore very excited to expand our DiAmond service into Warwickshire, to help more people of all ages, gender, ethnicity and sexual orientation to improve their mental health, confidence and resilience following their experiences of Domestic Abuse



For help and advice please visit www.talk2someone.org.uk In an emergency call 999. #youarenotalone

