Warwickshire County Council and partners see uptick in conviction rates for perpetrators of domestic abuse across the county

Warwickshire County Council and its partners, including Warwickshire Police, saw domestic abuse conviction rates rise above the national average during the first half of 2022.

Conviction rates within the county have risen steadily throughout the past few years and have climbed incrementally by two to three percentiles, finally jumping to 10 percent from the end of 2021. In real terms this saw 73 per cent of cases leading to convictions compared to 83 per cent, at the start of 2022.

Altogether, across the past three years, the county sustained a long term conviction rate of 76.2 percent. The average figure is above the national average of convictions, which currently sits at 76.1 per cent.

Cllr Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Community Safety, said: “It is encouraging to see an increase in conviction rates for offences involving domestic abuse. The increased awareness of domestic abuse and the breadth of service support available is testament to the teams from across the county who work tirelessly to ensure victims feel supported and that perpetrators know domestic abuse or any Violence Against Women and Girls (VAWG), will not be tolerated in Warwickshire.”

Alongside the number of increases in convictions, there has also been an increase in guilty pleas to 76 percent, as of the first quarter of 2022.

In addition to the work of the VAWG Board, the increase in convictions for perpetrators may have also been influenced by the Domestic Abuse Act in 2021. The Act provides significant more protection for those victims of domestic abuse, including:

a new Domestic Abuse Protection Notice and Domestic Abuse Protection Order

the prohibiting of perpetrators of abuse being able to cross-exam their victims in person in the civil and family courts in England and Wales

the introduction of a new offence of non-fatal strangulation or suffocation of another person

Warwickshire Police Detective Inspector Tony Hibbert said: "Although we are encouraged by the latest increase in conviction rates, we will always strive to do more, by working together with our partners to ensure we are better equipped to provide the best possible support to those victims of domestic abuse."

"Domestic abuse is a heinous and often hidden crime so providing support to victims and survivors of domestic abuse as well as their family and friends is one of our force’s biggest priorities.

If you are suffering from physical, sexual, psychological or financial abuse, or are being threatened, intimidated or stalked by a current or previous partner or close family member, it’s likely you’re a victim of domestic abuse. You're not to blame for what is happening and you are not alone. Speak out and seek help. Call 101, report it online or always call 999 in an emergency.”

For help and advice please visit www.talk2someone.org.uk In an emergency call 999. #YouAreNotAlone