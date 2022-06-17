School Caterer from Telford Infant School shortlisted for national food award

A school caterer from Telford Infant School has been shortlisted for a prestigious national award that recognises her unwavering commitment to the children she cooks for.

Alyson Marsh, who works for education catering specialists, Educaterers, as Head of Kitchen at Telford Infant School, has been shortlisted for the LACA (The School Food People) Awards in the Unsung Hero category.

Alyson said: “I am excited to be nominated for a national award. Everything I do is for the children I work to serve. I really love my job and there is no better satisfaction than seeing happy faces and clean plates. The award is very much a reflection of the whole team that I work with at Telford Infant School, all of whom I couldn’t do without.”

The Head Teacher at Telford Infant School, Siân Oustayiannis said, “It is an absolute pleasure to have Alyson as our school cook and I cannot sing her praises highly enough. She genuinely wants the children and adults to enjoy a hot, delicious lunch and cooks the best meals ever. She really cares about us all and is present in the dining hall checking that the children are happy and enjoying their lunch.”

Caroline Alexander, Managing Director from Educaterers said: “We’re thrilled that Alyson has been shortlisted for the LACA Awards. Alyson really is an excellent manager and is celebrated as a fantastic team player who always goes out of her way to provide help and assistance to colleagues. Her passion for food and the children she caters for is evident in her kind and supportive manner.”

The LACA Award ceremony will be held in Birmingham on the 7 July 2022, which recognise individuals and teams who continue to make a real difference in education catering.

For information about the LACA Awards and to see the finalists please go to https://laca.co.uk/