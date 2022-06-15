Dr Ross Greene pilot making an impact in Warwickshire schools!

An innovative programme which aims to change how children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) in mainstream schools are supported is already making a difference in Warwickshire schools.

The pilot which has been designed by Dr Ross Greene a world-leading expert on working with children with behavioural challenges and the author of The Explosive Child and Lost at School, was officially launched in Warwickshire in April 2022.

Since that time, the five schools taking part have been working with specialist trainers to gain specialist skills and experience using a model for understanding challenging behaviours called Collaborative and Proactive Solutions. Based on over 30 years of experience and research, the model works with children and young people to identify and solve the problems that are causing the behaviour. The young person is then supported to develop the skills they need to overcome the challenges they face. The model has been used successfully across the world including in USA, Canada, Australia, and Sweden.

Schools taking part in the pilot include Hartshill Academy, Nuneaton Academy, The George Eliot Academy, Quinton Primary School and Studley St Mary’s Primary School. A further 20 schools will join the pilot over the next 12 months.

The feedback so far from schools below has been incredible:

“We are finding the work that we are doing absolutely facinating. It has opened our eyes about developing children's skills and we are learning more every session.”

“Each time I hear about how it works and the results the more excited I get.”

“The trainer is highly skilled; clearly very knowledgeable; clarity of delivery is superb; genuine empathy and communication skills with our core group means that all the teachers involved feel motivated and know that she listens and responds to their specific questions.”

Talking about the pilot programme, Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

This innovative approach created by Dr Ross Greene has been used successfully across the world to help children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities to be better supported in mainstream schools. Whilst it is in its initial stages, the programme is already having a positive impact here in Warwickshire and I look forward to seeing how that progresses over the coming months as we continue to improve SEND support services across the county to help every child to achieve their full potential.”

Tricia Elliott from Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice said:

“We were really pleased to see so many schools responding positively to Dr Ross Greene’s approach. The feedback from the schools taking part has been really positive and we are optimistic that moving away from the traditional behaviourist approach that so often does not work for children who are struggling with a special education need, such as autism or ADHD, or a social, emotional, and mental health difficulty will make a difference in Warwickshire schools so that they are able to better support children and young people with SEND.”

To find out more about support for children and young people in Warwickshire with Special Educational Needs and Disabilities, visit Warwickshire’s Local Offer at: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/send or https://www.facebook.com/WarksLocalOffer