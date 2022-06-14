Warwickshire care leavers share their journey into their new homes

Young people leaving care across the county have moved into their own homes and are starting to live independently.

Commissioned by Warwickshire County Council (WCC), The Warwickshire House Project supports care leavers on this journey to live successful adult lives.

The House Project team work very closely with care leavers to identify the learning and support they need to move out of care and into their new home. This home then becomes a base for them to become independent and transition into adulthood.

Young people are encouraged to maintain and sustain their tenancies by developing a community of support around them. They are supported into education, employment, and training and they are taught skills such as learning to cook a variety of meals, managing budgets by providing financial training, and advice and support on maintaining their home.

The latest set of young care leavers recently moved into their new homes across Warwickshire and shared their thoughts. Care leaver Reece said: “I feel quite chuffed with moving into my new home, it all went smoothly and it’s going well so far. I am the most excited about having my independence back because I’m now able to set my own boundaries. The House Project has helped me with my bills and furnishing my home. They are also helping me with finding a job and interview preparation, a group of us went to Suited and Booted to get interview outfits! The best part of working with the House Project is being the representative as it means that I can share other young people’s views with the National House Project.”

Tyler, another Warwickshire care leaver said: “I feel excited to be moving into my new home and it’s a challenge to live independently which makes me nervous, but I think it will do me good in the future. I’m looking forward to learning new skills and doing things off my own back. I’m also excited to decorate and organise my home the way I want it to be. The House Project has helped me by teaching me independence skills and how to cope living on my own, as well as helping with finding my flat. My favourite part of working with the House Project is meeting new people who are in the same boat as me and have gone through similar things and making new friends.”

Care leaver Katie added: “I felt nervous and excited to be moving into my new home. I was also the most excited about having the independence and being able to prove that I was able to live by myself. The House Project are there whenever I need them, they are only a phone call away. They offer their support when they can such as helping me with moving in. The House Project has given me many opportunities such as being able to attend the Queen’s Garden Party. My favourite part of working with the team is being able to learn new things and meeting new people.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Jeff Morgan, Portfolio Holder for Children and Families, said: “The Warwickshire House Project has gone from strength to strength over the last few years.

“The team are dedicated to ensuring our young care leavers in Warwickshire have a brighter future by supporting them on their journey to independent living. It’s wonderful to hear how some of our recent care leavers have got on moving into their new homes.

“We want Warwickshire to be the best it can be for our care leavers, offering a great place for them to live, learn and grow. The House Project is a friend of Child Friendly Warwickshire and works hard to ensure care leavers’ voices are heard, they are engaged in all aspects of their lives, and they are empowered to reach their full potential.”

To learn more about the Warwickshire House Project, visit https://warwickshire.thehouseproject.org/

Find out more about Child Friendly Warwickshire, visit https://www.childfriendlywarwickshire.co.uk/