Warwick District CPE Variation No.12

Warwickshire County Council are consulting on changes to the parking restrictions in various locations across Warwick District.

Scheme Overview

Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Warwick District. These requests have previously been consulted upon  and the schemes that recieved public approval are detailed in the table below.

Consultation Plan

Location

Street

Proposed Restrictions

Plan Reference

PTRO21-022-001

Leamington Spa

Breaksmead

Double Yellow Lines

GE60

PTRO21-022-002

Leamington Spa

Clapham Terrace

Double Yellow Lines

GA62

PTRO21-022-003

Kenilworth

Clarendon Road

Double Yellow Lines

FB55

PTRO21-022-004

Leamington Spa

Church Street

Loading Bay

FZ61

GA61

PTRO21-022-005

Leamington Spa

Chapel Street

Residents Parking Scheme

FZ61

PTRO21-022-006

Kenilworth

Coventry Road

Double Yellow Lines

EW54

PTRO21-022-007

Kenilworth

Elmbank Road

Double Yellow Lines

EW53

PTRO21-022-008

Warwick

Emscote Road

Removal of Limited Waiting

FY56

PTRO21-022-009

Kenilworth

Fishponds

Double Yellow Lines

FA53

PTRO21-022-010

Warwick

Hampton Street

Disabled Bay

GC52

PTRO21-022-011

Kenilworth

High Street

Admin Change

EW54

EX54

PTRO21-022-012

Warwick

Lakin Road

Removal of Disabled Bay

FY54

PTRO21-022-013

Warwick

Maple Grove

Double Yellow Lines

FW55

PTRO21-022-014

Warwick

Paradise Street

Disabled Bay

FY54

PTRO21-022-015

Kenilworth

Southbank Road

Residents Parking Scheme

EY54

EZ54

PTRO21-022-016

Warwick

Wathen Road

Double Yellow Lines

FY53

PTRO21-022-017

Warwick

Wilmhurst Road

Double Yellow Lines

FY51

PTRO21-022-018a

PTRO21-022-018b

Warwick

Woodloes Avenue South

Double Yellow Lines

FV53

FV54

FW53

FW54

PTRO21-022-019

Warwick

Northgate Street

Residents Parking Scheme

GA53

GB53

Admin Changes

No changes on-street

Warwick

Birmingham Road

Admin Changes

FX50

FY50

FY51

Warwick

Cherry Street

FZ54

Kenilworth

Common Lane

EU56

Warwick

Priory Street

GA53
 

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 140 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 172 kB)

Warwick District CPE Variation Order No.12 (PDF, 141 kB)

Warwick District CPE Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,607 kB)

ParkMap Tiles (PDF, 49,595 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities, Warwickshire County Council (telephone 01926 412 071 or email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk)

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 01 July 2022.

 

Published: 9th June 2022

