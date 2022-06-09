Warwick District CPE Variation No.12

Warwickshire County Council are consulting on changes to the parking restrictions in various locations across Warwick District.
Scheme Overview
Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Warwick District. These requests have previously been consulted upon and the schemes that recieved public approval are detailed in the table below.
|
Consultation Plan
|
Location
|
Street
|
Proposed Restrictions
|
Plan Reference
|
PTRO21-022-001
|
Leamington Spa
|
Breaksmead
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
GE60
|
PTRO21-022-002
|
Leamington Spa
|
Clapham Terrace
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
GA62
|
PTRO21-022-003
|
Kenilworth
|
Clarendon Road
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
FB55
|
PTRO21-022-004
|
Leamington Spa
|
Church Street
|
Loading Bay
|
FZ61
GA61
|
PTRO21-022-005
|
Leamington Spa
|
Chapel Street
|
Residents Parking Scheme
|
FZ61
|
PTRO21-022-006
|
Kenilworth
|
Coventry Road
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
EW54
|
PTRO21-022-007
|
Kenilworth
|
Elmbank Road
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
EW53
|
PTRO21-022-008
|
Warwick
|
Emscote Road
|
Removal of Limited Waiting
|
FY56
|
PTRO21-022-009
|
Kenilworth
|
Fishponds
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
FA53
|
PTRO21-022-010
|
Warwick
|
Hampton Street
|
Disabled Bay
|
GC52
|
PTRO21-022-011
|
Kenilworth
|
High Street
|
Admin Change
|
EW54
EX54
|
PTRO21-022-012
|
Warwick
|
Lakin Road
|
Removal of Disabled Bay
|
FY54
|
PTRO21-022-013
|
Warwick
|
Maple Grove
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
FW55
|
PTRO21-022-014
|
Warwick
|
Paradise Street
|
Disabled Bay
|
FY54
|
PTRO21-022-015
|
Kenilworth
|
Southbank Road
|
Residents Parking Scheme
|
EY54
EZ54
|
PTRO21-022-016
|
Warwick
|
Wathen Road
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
FY53
|
PTRO21-022-017
|
Warwick
|
Wilmhurst Road
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
FY51
|
PTRO21-022-018a
PTRO21-022-018b
|
Warwick
|
Woodloes Avenue South
|
Double Yellow Lines
|
FV53
FV54
FW53
FW54
|
PTRO21-022-019
|
Warwick
|
Northgate Street
|
Residents Parking Scheme
|
GA53
GB53
|
Admin Changes
No changes on-street
|
Warwick
|
Birmingham Road
|
Admin Changes
|
FX50
FY50
FY51
|
Warwick
|
Cherry Street
|
FZ54
|
Kenilworth
|
Common Lane
|
EU56
|
Warwick
|
Priory Street
|
GA53
Public Notice and Legal Orders
Statement of Reasons (PDF, 172 kB)
Warwick District CPE Variation Order No.12 (PDF, 141 kB)
Warwick District CPE Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,607 kB)
ParkMap Tiles (PDF, 49,595 kB)
Objections and Representations
Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities, Warwickshire County Council (telephone 01926 412 071 or email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk)
Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).
Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 01 July 2022.