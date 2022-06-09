Warwick District CPE Variation No.12

Warwickshire County Council are consulting on changes to the parking restrictions in various locations across Warwick District.

Scheme Overview

Over the past year Warwickshire County Council have received numerous requests for changes to the parking restrictions across Warwick District. These requests have previously been consulted upon and the schemes that recieved public approval are detailed in the table below.

Consultation Plan Location Street Proposed Restrictions Plan Reference PTRO21-022-001 Leamington Spa Breaksmead Double Yellow Lines GE60 PTRO21-022-002 Leamington Spa Clapham Terrace Double Yellow Lines GA62 PTRO21-022-003 Kenilworth Clarendon Road Double Yellow Lines FB55 PTRO21-022-004 Leamington Spa Church Street Loading Bay FZ61 GA61 PTRO21-022-005 Leamington Spa Chapel Street Residents Parking Scheme FZ61 PTRO21-022-006 Kenilworth Coventry Road Double Yellow Lines EW54 PTRO21-022-007 Kenilworth Elmbank Road Double Yellow Lines EW53 PTRO21-022-008 Warwick Emscote Road Removal of Limited Waiting FY56 PTRO21-022-009 Kenilworth Fishponds Double Yellow Lines FA53 PTRO21-022-010 Warwick Hampton Street Disabled Bay GC52 PTRO21-022-011 Kenilworth High Street Admin Change EW54 EX54 PTRO21-022-012 Warwick Lakin Road Removal of Disabled Bay FY54 PTRO21-022-013 Warwick Maple Grove Double Yellow Lines FW55 PTRO21-022-014 Warwick Paradise Street Disabled Bay FY54 PTRO21-022-015 Kenilworth Southbank Road Residents Parking Scheme EY54 EZ54 PTRO21-022-016 Warwick Wathen Road Double Yellow Lines FY53 PTRO21-022-017 Warwick Wilmhurst Road Double Yellow Lines FY51 PTRO21-022-018a PTRO21-022-018b Warwick Woodloes Avenue South Double Yellow Lines FV53 FV54 FW53 FW54 PTRO21-022-019 Warwick Northgate Street Residents Parking Scheme GA53 GB53 Admin Changes No changes on-street Warwick Birmingham Road Admin Changes FX50 FY50 FY51 Warwick Cherry Street FZ54 Kenilworth Common Lane EU56 Warwick Priory Street GA53

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 140 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 172 kB)

Warwick District CPE Variation Order No.12 (PDF, 141 kB)

Warwick District CPE Consolidation Order (PDF, 1,607 kB)

ParkMap Tiles (PDF, 49,595 kB)

Objections and Representations

Any enquiries relating to the proposals may be made to Ben Davenport, Communities, Warwickshire County Council (telephone 01926 412 071 or email pmc@warwickshire.gov.uk)

Any objections or representations to the proposals, which must be in writing and specify the grounds on which they are made, should be addressed to Ben Davenport, Communities, PO Box 43, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4SX. (Objections, representations, and the name of the objector or person making a representation, will normally be treated as public information and may be published. For further information on how Warwickshire County Council processes personal data please refer to the Customer Privacy Notice which is available at https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/privacy).

Objections and representations must be sent so as to be received by 01 July 2022.