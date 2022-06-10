Proposed Stopping Up Order - Brandon Lane, Brandon

Proposed stopping up order for part of the public highway (grass verge area, on the line of an old highway) - in Brandon Lane, Brandon.

IN THE COUNTY OF WARWICK

PETTY SESSIONAL DIVISION OF WARWICKSHIRE

HIGHWAYS ACT 1980 SECTION 116

WHEREAS the Warwickshire County Council (hereinafter called “the Council”) are the appropriate authority for the purpose of section 116 of the Highways Act 1980, for the length of highway situated at Brandon Lane (adjacent to Lower Farm), Brandon, Coventry, CV3 3GW, in the County of Warwickshire, hereinafter call “the highway” and which is shown edged and coloured blue on the plan annexed hereto.

AND WHEREAS the Council has applied to the Court pursuant to section 116 and 117 of the said Act for an Order stopping up the section of highway on the ground that within the meaning of the said section 116 it is unnecessary to the highway requirements.

AND WHEREAS the application was heard this day and the Court is satisfied as to the facts hereinbefore recited and is also satisfied that the Council have given the notices required by the said section 116 and by the Twelfth Schedule to the said Act.

NOW THEREFORE IT IS HEREBY ordered that the said section of the highway shown edged red on the plan annexed hereto be authorised to the stopped up forthwith for the purposes of all traffic.

DATED this day of Two thousand and twenty two

Justice of the Peace for

The County aforesaid