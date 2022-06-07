Drop-in public engagement session in Warwick for the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games

Residents and businesses around the Myton Road area of Warwick are encouraged to attend the latest engagement event to find out more about what the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games mean for them.

As it builds up to the start of the Commonwealth Games in July, Warwickshire County Council is encouraging residents and businesses in Warwick to attend the next drop-in session on Monday 27 June at:

Location: Myton School, Warwick, CV34 6PJ

Session time: 5:20 pm and 8 pm.

The session will give local residents the opportunity to ask questions and find out more information from representatives of Birmingham 2022, Warwickshire County Council and Warwick District Council on a wide range of topics including:

Planned live sites in Warwick and Leamington;

The Birmingham 2022 Festival;

Temporary road closures and diversions on Myton Road;

Parking controls and access permits for residents;

Travel advice; and

Security and safety information.

Cllr Heather Timms, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate & Culture, said: “We are very excited that there are less than two months to go until the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and very proud that the location of the road race will be Warwick and that, with our partners in the District Council, we will be hosting this incredible event.

“The Games coming to our region is truly a once in a lifetime event and such a big event will understandably have an impact on residents and businesses in the town of Warwick. I hope our residents will take the opportunity to attend this drop-in information session at Myton School to find out more about how they can prepare for the Games."

More information about the Commonwealth Games in Warwickshire is available online: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/Birmingham2022commonwealthgames