Five Warwickshire residents awarded in The Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022

This month, five Warwickshire residents have been announced as award recipients in The Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022.

The accolades, which include a Knighthood and two Orders of the British Empire (OBE), were awarded for a variety of activities with the common theme that all the recipients went ‘above and beyond’ to change the world around them for the better.

The Queen's Birthday Honours mark the extraordinary contributions and service of people from across the UK. They recognise people who have made achievements in public life, committed themselves to serving and helping the UK, and who make life better for others by being outstanding at what they do.

The five worthy recipients who live in Warwickshire are:

The Rt. Hon. Jeremy Paul Wright QC MP from Warwick District, Member of Parliament for Kenilworth and Southam, received a Knighthood for his political and public service.

for his political and public service. His Honour Anthony Simon Lissant Cleary from Warwick District, Founding Editor of The Family Court Practice, received an Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the family justice system.

for services to the family justice system. Mr Frank Thomas Collins from Stratford-on-Avon District, Chairman of The Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, received an Officers of the Order of the British Empire (OBE) for services to the NHS.

for services to the NHS. Miss Catherine Thomas from Warwick District, Teacher at Sidney Stringer Academy in Coventry, received a Members of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services to education and to the community in Coventry.

for services to education and to the community in Coventry. Mrs Sorrelle Clements from Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough, Service Development Manager for Coventry Libraries, received a Medallists of the Order of the British Empire for services to Libraries.

The lists of who has received honours are published each year on New Year’s Day and on the Queen’s official birthday in June.

Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“It is wonderful to see people from across the county being acknowledged in this year’s Queen’s Birthday Honours. We have extraordinary people in Warwickshire who quietly make a big difference to the lives of others, and I am really pleased that their hard work and contributions to society have been recognised in this way.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“I am delighted to see what Warwickshire residents have achieved to be awarded in The Queen’s Birthday Honours list this year. The Honours recognise the very best qualities in people, and it is brilliant to see our county’s residents highlighted here for exceeding all expectations in order to support their local communities across Coventry and Warwickshire.”

Honours are a way of celebrating extraordinary people who go above and beyond to change the world around them for the better. Anyone can receive a Queen's Birthday Honour, and anyone can nominate someone as long as they demonstrate the exceptional contribution the candidate has made. The system is there to recognise people who have:

Selflessly volunteered their time and efforts.

Gained the respect of their peers.

Displayed moral and physical courage.

Showed real innovation and entrepreneurship.

To view the full list of The Queen’s Birthday Honours 2022, visit the GOV.UK website.

To find out more about how to nominate someone for an honour or award visit www.gov.uk/honours