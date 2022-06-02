Five organisations across Warwickshire receive The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2022

Five organisations across Warwickshire have officially been awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2022.

Five voluntary and charitable organisations across Warwickshire, which support a variety of causes from the environment and climate change to social care and dementia, have officially been awarded The Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service (QAVS) 2022. This is the highest award a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The QAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate The Queen’s Golden Jubilee. Recipients are announced each year on 2nd June, the anniversary of The Queen’s Coronation. The five recipients of the QAVS across Warwickshire for 2022 are:

Harbury e-Wheels , who use electric cars to provide essential transport and support to the rural community of Harbury in Warwickshire, whilst also working to facilitate e-charging for the whole village.

, who use electric cars to provide essential transport and support to the rural community of Harbury in Warwickshire, whilst also working to facilitate e-charging for the whole village. Heart of England Forest volunteers grow and manage woodland across South Warwickshire and Worcestershire, monitoring its biodiversity. Their work protects biodiversity and provides opportunities for recreation, education, and training.

volunteers grow and manage woodland across South Warwickshire and Worcestershire, monitoring its biodiversity. Their work protects biodiversity and provides opportunities for recreation, education, and training. Kissing it Better in South Warwickshire helps to address isolation amongst older people by bringing the generations together and matching young volunteers with older people who have similar interests.

in South Warwickshire helps to address isolation amongst older people by bringing the generations together and matching young volunteers with older people who have similar interests. The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia in Leamington Spa and South Warwickshire supports people living with a dementia illness, as well as providing support for their carers.

in Leamington Spa and South Warwickshire supports people living with a dementia illness, as well as providing support for their carers. Volunteer Friends, based in Nuneaton and Bedworth, supports local people struggling with social isolation or poor mental health. Their work includes community transport, friendship groups, a dementia choir, supported shopping and a carpentry workshop.

Representatives from the five Warwickshire groups will receive the award crystal and certificate from Mr Tim Cox, Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, later this summer. In addition, two volunteers from each group will attend a garden party at Buckingham Palace in May 2023, along with other recipients of this year’s Award.

The five awarded Warwickshire organisations are part of 244 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups to receive the prestigious award this year. Their work, along with others from across the UK, is a reminder of the ways fantastic volunteers are contributing to their local communities and working to make life better for those around them.

Tim Cox, Her Majesty’s Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, said:

“I am delighted that five groups across the county have been recognised by the Queen for the exemplary voluntary work they carry out. “It is important to recognise those who selflessly work to improve the lives of others and the groups given the Queen’s Award this year do exactly that. “In Warwickshire we have a thriving and robust voluntary and charitable sector and we need to continue to celebrate all they do on behalf of fellow citizens and our communities. “I hope that we will see more groups nominated for the Queen’s Award in the future. “On behalf of Her Majesty, I congratulate the volunteers of Harbury e-Wheels, Heart of England Forest, Kissing it Better, The Pam Britton Trust for Dementia, and Volunteer Friends for achieving the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service.”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“I would like to congratulate the five organisations that have received a Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service 2022, and for their time and dedication in supporting this county. “Volunteers have, and continue to, make a vital contribution towards Warwickshire’s local communities, from protecting, preserving, and promoting our environment, providing for the elderly and supporting young people, to offering emotional and physical support to those in need. “The application process for the Queen’s Award for Voluntary Service is open for 2023, and we encourage people from across Warwickshire to nominate even more voluntary groups so that their hard work and positive contributions can be deservedly recognised.”

To nominate a volunteer group for this Award for 2023, visit https://qavs.dcms.gov.uk/make-a-nomination/about-nominating/

For support in completing a nomination, contact Warwickshire Lieutenancy at lieutenancy@warwickshire.gov.uk, phone 01926 412328, or write to Dr Eric Wood, Deputy Lieutenant, Shire Hall, Warwick, CV34 4RL.

To find out more about the QAVS, visit www.gov.uk/queens-award-for-voluntary-service