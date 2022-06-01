Early conversations webinar to provide support for families in Warwickshire

Parents and carers are invited to a webinar to learn how to have effective early conversations and seek support if they believe their child has a special educational need or disability (SEND).

The latest SEND webinar to be hosted by Warwickshire County Council in partnership with Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice will offer guidance for parents and carers to help them have early conversations.

The unique relationship that parents and carers have with their children means that they will often pick up on potential areas of concern before they are seen by staff in schools and settings. Therefore, it is important that parents and carers feel confident in being able to initiate those early conversations, and to understand how to go about asking questions or raising concerns.

Councillor Kam Kaur, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for education said: “We understand it can be worrying if you think your child may have additional needs. As a parent or carer, it can be confusing to know where to go and what questions to ask to find the help that you need.

“This webinar will be a fantastic opportunity for parents and carers to understand the process and learn where they can find information to guide them on having those first conversations, whether that be with their GP or their child’s teacher. We hope the opportunity will equip parents and carers with the knowledge needed so they feel confident to communicate their concerns and to seek any additional support, if it’s needed.”

The webinar is taking place on Thursday 9 June, 1.30pm - 2.30pm and will be recorded for those unable to attend on the day. Parents and carers can register to attend the webinar here.

This event is the latest in a series of webinars covering topics in relation to SEND in Warwickshire.

For more information on SEND support in Warwickshire visit the Local Offer webpages or the Local Offer Facebook page.

