Celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee safely this bank holiday weekend

This week sees the start of celebrations across the UK for The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, from street parties, BBQs and social gatherings to the use of bonfires and fireworks.

To make sure your plans run smoothly, Warwickshire County Council’s Fire and Rescue and Public Health Services are providing important guidance in order to celebrate safely this bank holiday weekend.

Street Parties and Parking

If you are holding a street party or having guests over for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, please ensure they park safely and legally. With lots of people at home fire risks increase, and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service need to be able to get through with emergency vehicles.

Beacons and Bonfires

If you are planning to light a beacon or bonfire, please do not use accelerants. Make sure that you have a well-constructed cordon between the fire and people near it. When lighting a fire, you will need to consider wind direction and make sure that the smoke plume will not affect residential areas, roads, and access points.

Remember, with controlled burns, it is illegal to leave a fire unattended or to have too few people to control it. Always ensure that a fire is completely out before you leave it and check the next day to ensure that it has not reignited.

Residents need to inform Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service if they will be lighting a beacon to avoid sending fire engines to false alarms when they could be responding to a real emergency. Please email operationalplanning@warwickshire.gov.uk with the following details:

The name and address of the organiser

A contact number for during the event

The location of the beacon

The date, start time and finish time that the beacon will be alight

Fireworks

If you are planning on having a fireworks display, always follow the Firework Code and only buy CE marked fireworks. More information can be found on the celebrate safely webpage.

Home fire safety

If you are having guests to stay in your home, please ensure you have working smoke alarms on each floor and that all guests know what the escape plan is and where house keys are kept. More information can be found on the fire safety webpage.

Barbeques

If you are using a barbeque to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, please ensure that it is situated well away from fences, sheds, trees, shrubs, and garden waste. Never use petrol or paraffin to start or revive a barbeque and only use recognised lighters or starter fuel on cold coals.

Sky Lanterns

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service does not recommend the use of sky lanterns due to the fire hazards and risks they pose to property, crops, livestock, and the environment.

Drinking

If people have been drinking alcohol, please ensure they are not involved in the use of fireworks or BBQs. Encourage people to plan their journey home, and do not be tempted to drink drive.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council, said:

“This week is a time for celebration, and we all want to enjoy ourselves and have a good time, but we also need to keep ourselves and each other safe. We anticipate that many people across the county will be organising street parties, BBQs, fireworks, and lighting beacons, but please do it responsibly. This will still be a busy weekend for emergency services and by following this important guidance and advice, we hope everyone will be able to enjoy the Platinum Jubilee weekend and make memories for all the right reasons.”

For more safety advice please read Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service Keeping Safe document

Public Health Warwickshire has also issued important advice to ensure everyone enjoys celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee safely:

Infection Safety

There are currently no legal COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, however COVID-19 is still with us, and so it is important to keep yourself and others COVID safe if you are celebrating the Jubilee this week. Public Health Warwickshire advises the public to:

Get fully vaccinated

Wear a face covering in indoor or crowded public places

Stay at home and avoid contact with others if feeling unwell

Let fresh air in when meeting indoors, or meet outdoors where possible

Regularly wash and sanitise your hands

Cllr Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder for Adult Social Care & Health, said:

“Whilst we look forward to enjoying spending more time with friends and family to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, following the latest Public Health guidance should continue to be important for all of us. “We need to do all we can to protect each other from any suspected risks, and that includes not meeting up with others if you are feeling unwell, and getting fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to increase the levels of protection we all have for our families and local communities.”

COVID-19 vaccinations can be booked on the NHS website, and the latest guidance to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 and other respiratory infections is available on the GOV.UK website.

Public Health Warwickshire is also aware of an increasing number of monkeypox cases nationally. Whilst the risk to the public is low, and the infection is not as transmissible as COVID-19, it is important that people are aware of the symptoms and not to mix with others if they feel unwell for any reason. More information is available on the NHS website.

