Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service invites adults from all backgrounds to learn more about becoming a firefighter ahead of summer recruitment drive

Could you see yourself becoming a firefighter?

That’s the question Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service (WFRS) is asking all adults to consider ahead of recruitment set to take place this summer. The service will be hiring ‘wholetime’ firefighters – full-time firefighters who take on a range of duties aimed at preventing incidents alongside responding to emergency situations. The role requires no previous experience and is open to anyone over 18 with a full UK driving licence.

To give potential candidates the opportunity to learn more about becoming a firefighter, WFRS will be holding a series of online information sessions and recruitment taster days from 14 June onwards. The online information sessions will provide an overview of what it takes to become a firefighter and how the recruitment process works, with useful hints and tips for getting through each stage. Existing team members will also share insight into life as a firefighter and the impact you can have on your community.

The taster days begin 2 July and provide a more in-depth look at the firefighter role, with the chance to experience some of the practical elements of the recruitment process. These in-person events are a great opportunity to get to know some of the team and meet other potential candidates. They will take place in Kenilworth and Nuneaton.

A full list of dates and the opportunity to book a place can be found here: https://bit.ly/wfrs-recruitment

Applications open 25 July and close 22 August.

Warwickshire Fire & Rescue Service’s Chief Fire Officer, Ben Brook said:

“We’re delighted to be able to offer people the opportunity to join our service as wholetime firefighters. Those who successfully meet the required standards will join an amazing team! Anyone who applies to become a firefighter will be welcomed and included. We will ensure that every unique person feels valued and belongs in our service. We are looking for enthusiastic, talented, compassionate and values-led people from a range of backgrounds to join our organisation and help us protect our communities. In return, we can help you build a career where every day brings the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of others.”

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Andy Crump said:

“Our firefighters are an integral part of the community, and we are very proud of the high-quality service we provide to residents. In order to ensure we continue to provide the most effective service possible, it’s important we recruit firefighters that are representative of our communities and bring together a range of perspectives and strengths. That’s why we’re trying to break down stereotypes about what a ‘typical’ firefighter looks like and encourage applications from underrepresented groups. As a role that offers full on-the-job training and requires no previous experience, this is a brilliant opportunity to build a career while making a real difference in your community. So why not sign up for a taster session today and start your journey with WFRS?”

You can learn more about the role of a wholetime firefighter here: https://www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wholetimefirefighters