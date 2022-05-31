Celebrating the work of volunteers at Warwickshire Country Parks

Just in time for national Volunteers’ Week, two people have recently marked the completion of 1,000 hours of voluntary service at Warwickshire County Council’s Hartshill Hayes Country Park.

Tony Beck and Lee Charnell were recently given certificates by Country Park Rangers for reaching this fantastic milestone and in recognition of their outstanding commitment to supporting a valued community asset.

Volunteers’ Week runs every year between 1 and 7 June, and celebrates the contribution that people like Tony and Lee make across the UK through volunteering.

Tony was born in Finham, Coventry, in 1945 and attended Bagington Primary and Leamington Spa secondary schools before becoming an apprentice pattern maker in 1960 at Vulcan Patterns, where he produced work for British Aerospace. After completing his apprenticeship, he worked at the company for over 30 years and was made a Freeman of the City of Coventry.

Tony decided to become a volunteer at Harshill Hayes Country Park after attending a Fungi event in 2012, and has since built a range of skills from woodland management, conservation and habitat management.

When asked why he enjoys volunteering at the park, Tony said, “I like the social aspect and meeting other like-minded people, the good banter and poor joke telling.”

Lee Charnall, the other celebrated volunteer, has been assisting at Hartshill Hayes Country Park on-and-off since 1984, appearing in many newspaper articles regarding the park over the years. After completing his education, Lee worked in the kitchens at Daw Mill Colliery until the site closed. He too has developed many skills relating to woodland management and conservation that are essential to preserving our woodlands for future generations.

The Country Parks rangers manage the maintenance of the parks and are kept busy assisting visitors and running a wide range of activities and events. They are always looking for people to help with every aspect of caring for Warwickshire’s Country Parks, from habitat management to tree planting, hedge laying to installing benches.

Volunteering is a great way to give back to your local community whilst also benefiting your mental wellbeing and giving a boost to your CV. The rangers are currently looking for assistance at Kingsbury Water Park, Ryton Pools, Hartshill Hayes and Pooley Country Parks. Those interesting in offering their time to help out at one of the parks can contact parks@warwickshire.gov.uk, or telephone 01827 872660.

Warwickshire Country Parks also offer corporate volunteering opportunities for companies wishing to do some practical work through various community responsibility projects. On Wednesday 25 May, 27 volunteers from Waterman Group worked tirelessly alongside Country Park Rangers to construct a new footbridge at Kingsbury Water Park and clear overgrown shrubs from around the Phil Drabble Nature Trail. This was the third time that the group have visited the Country Parks, having offered their enthusiastic support at both Ryton Pools Country Park and Kingsbury Water Park in previous years.

You can find out more information about all volunteering opportunities on the Country Parks website.

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “Our spectacular Country Parks wouldn’t be the same without the ongoing support of people like Tony and Lee, who give up their time for the benefit of others and help to keep our green spaces beautiful. I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate and thank them for their wonderful contribution to helping maintain Hartshill Hayes Country Park.

“Volunteering isn’t just a chance to give back to our local communities, it can also be a great opportunity to meet other people, develop skills, and it also provides benefits to both our physical and mental wellbeing.

“Warwickshire County Council continues to support volunteer work carried out by both individuals and community groups, through working with organisations such as Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action. Volunteers’ Week gives an opportunity to put the efforts of these usually unsung heroes under the spotlight, and prompts us all to ask what more we could all do to give back to our communities.”

