Warwickshire’s Greenways under the spotlight on BBC Countryfile

If you were watching BBC’s Countryfile programme on Sunday 29 May, you may have seen a segment on the Lias Line Greenway, a new stretch of National Cycle Network Route 41, due for completion in July.

The new path connects to Warwickshire County Council’s Offchurch Greenway and links Rugby, Long Itchington and Leamington Spa, with a segment of the route taking visitors along the Grand Union Canal. Passing by villages and wildlife reserves, the greenway not only offers a beautiful path for humans, but also provides much needed routes for connecting wildlife habitats and gives those who travel along it the opportunity to see a wide variety of local species, including rare varieties such as the Great Crested Newt.

The project has been coordinated by Sustrans, a national charity which aims to make it easier for people to walk and cycle. Sustrans are responsible for the National Cycle Network, which has created over 12,000 miles of signed cycle routes throughout the UK.

Greenways are a network of largely off-road routes, connecting people to facilities and open spaces in and around towns, cities and countryside. They are accessible to people on foot, bicycle and horseback, and link to other networks such as the National Cycle Network, towpaths beside canals, as well as other public rights of way.

You needn’t wait until the Lias Line opens July to experience beautiful greenways in Warwickshire. Warwickshire County Council operates three greenways through its Country Parks service.

In Warwick District you will find the Kenilworth Greenway, which runs along the old railway branch line from Berkswell to Kenilworth Junction, first opened in 1884.

Kenilworth Greenway

East of Leamington Spa, you will find the Offchurch Greenway, which forms part of the Sustrans National Cycleway Route 41 and was formerly part of the Leamington to Rugby railway line. This flat, surfaced footpath and cycleway offers exceptional views across South Warwickshire along its one-and-a-half-mile stretch.

Offchurch Greenway

In Stratford-upon-Avon District, you can find the Stratford Greenway, which has a high-quality surfaced path suitable for cyclists, walkers and wheelchair users. It is also part of the National Cycle Network, forming a file mile section of the West Midlands cycle Route, which links Oxford to Derby via Birmingham.

Stratford Greenway

Cllr Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport and Planning at Warwickshire County Council, said: “Our greenways are some of the County’s real hidden gems, preserving parts of the county’s past rail heritage and enabling both people and wildlife to reconnect to the wider countryside and each other.

“Miles of beautiful pathways allow people to walk and cycle without interference from road traffic, affording wonderful views and the chance to exercise among Warwickshire’s unique flora and fauna. Whether on foot or two wheels, spending time in nature has proven benefits to mental wellbeing.

“The new Lias Line Greenway will be a wonderful addition to the many miles of beautiful green, publicly accessible footpaths, cycle ways and bridlepaths in Warwickshire.”

You can view the Warwickshire Greenways edition of the Countryfile programme on BBC iPlayer.

For more information about Warwickshire’s Country Parks and greenways, visit: www.countryparks.warwickshire.gov.uk