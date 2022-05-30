Warwickshire County Council offer drop-in days across libraries throughout the county, in celebration of Carers Week 2022 

In celebration of Carers Week 2022, Warwickshire County Council is welcoming informal carers into libraries across the county to find more about the local support services on offer to them.

The theme for this year’s campaign is Making Caring Visible, Valued and Supported. The weeklong activities will run from Monday 6 June – Friday 10 June 2022 and will cover a wide range of support and advice, appealing to Young Carers, Older Carers, Parent Carers and Working Carers across Warwickshire.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Portfolio Holder or Adult Social Care and Health said: “It will be wonderful to meet face-to-face with carers once again for Carers Week 2022. Covid-19 was hard on all of us but particularly difficult for those with a caring responsibility. Concerns about the health of the cared for as well as their own, many informal carers were cut off from their support networks, so it’s wonderful to be able to provide a face-to-face provision for them in libraries across the county.”

To ensure support for all informal carer groups, each day of the week will be themed and will include: Working Carers, Parent Carers and Young Carers, Mental Health and Carers and Working.



Libraries offering face-to-face sessions across the week will include:



Library Date and Time Theme Leamington Library Monday 6 June 2022 10am-1pm Carers Week – Introduction support from Warwickshire Nuneaton Library Tuesday 7 June 2022 10am-1pm Mental Health Rugby Library Wednesday 8 June 2022 10am-1pm Young Carers and Parent Carers Warwick Library Thursday 9 June 2022 10am -1pm Caring and Working Atherstone Library Friday 10 June 2022 10am- 1pm Overview of week and dementia focussed advice from Amba Care Solutions.



Residents are invited to any of the face-to-face sessions, which are free to attend across the week. Representatives from Warwickshire County Council, Carers Trust (Heart of England), Warwickshire Young Carers and volunteers from Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action will be on hand with information and support.

Michelle Sawyer, Warwickshire Wellbeing Manger from Carers Trust, said: “Carers week is a time to raise awareness of unpaid carers, highlight the challenges they face and recognise the contributions they make to families and communities .It also helps people to think about who have caring responsibilities and ask themselves, “Am I a carer”. This year we would like you to join us in raising the awareness of unpaid carers across the county and help us to identify new unpaid carers. Unpaid carers could be a friend, a work colleague or a neighbour, so please help us to make carers visible valued and supported, so that they receive all the information and support they need .”

One of the main objectives to the week across all carers is the request for all informal carers to register officially as an informal carer with a GP or via Carers Trust. Registering can also be done online at www.carerstrusthofe.org.uk/help_and_advice/carer-wellbeing/

In addition, this year Warwickshire County Council is also calling on carers to participate in the design of services for informal carers throughout the county to register you interest please go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/carers and go to the Information for Carers section and click on Register your interest to help shape informal carer services.



For general carer information, please go to www.warwickshire.org.uk/carers