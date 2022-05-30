Kenilworth residents invited to have their say on improvements to footbridge near St John’s Church

The footbridge between Clarke's Avenue and Farmer Ward road is to be improved by a jointly funded scheme with WCC in partnership with Kenilworth Town Council.

The well-used path across a footbridge between Clarke’s Avenue and Farmer Ward road is to be improved by a jointly funded scheme with Warwickshire County Council (WCC) in partnership with Kenilworth Town Council.

Local residents of Kenilworth are invited to share their views on the proposed improvements which will include the removal of barriers plus the widening and resurfacing of the path to create a shared use route for walking and cycling.

Kenilworth Town Councillor for St John’s, Andrew Milton, said: “The Town Council is pleased to be able to support this scheme with funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy. I would like to encourage residents to have their say on our plans to improve the footbridge so that they can make the best use of it.”

WCC Cllr Wallace Redford, Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning added: ‘The intention of this partnership scheme between WCC and Kenilworth Town Council is to provide a more attractive and useable connection between east and west Kenilworth for people of all ages and abilities.

“We want residents in Kenilworth to be able to use a footbridge that is fit for purpose, well-connected, in good condition and is safe for users, so it’s really important to hear the views of those who use it.

“This investment in developing the path will also make it easier for residents to make more sustainable journeys across the town such as cycling or walking.”

More detailed information, including a scheme plan and feedback forms are available online or at Kenilworth Library.

All comments need to be submitted by 24 June 2022.