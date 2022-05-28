Help for Warwickshire residents struggling to manage their finances

Following the Government’s publication of its Cost of Living Support package on 26 May, WCC is reminding residents of help available locally to residents who are struggling to make ends meet.

The steep rise in living costs has had a devastating impact on household budgets for so many and people are making some difficult decisions about what to prioritise. In response the Government has announced a range of measures to relieve some pressures including £400 towards energy costs for all households.

The national package, an investment of £15bn, will supplement support available in Warwickshire and families and individuals who may be worried at this time can find out more at the county council website www.warwickshire.gov.uk/facinghardship. The page features information and links to services to help with money management and access to food and fuel.

In terms of direct support, the council has reached out to families eligible for free school meals to offer vouchers for food during the school half-term holiday next week and will be distributing another round of DWP Household Support Fund payments toward fuel to eligible residents and those in need later in June.

Additionally, Warwickshire County Council’s Local Welfare Scheme continues to help the county’s most vulnerable residents at times of unavoidable crisis when they have no other means and can provide financial support and advice for people to meet household costs.

The scheme also signposts to further support available from other public, community and voluntary services around the county. This includes debt and money management advice, family information and support, help to access food and household essentials and putting people in touch with local emotional health and wellbeing services.

People are encouraged to look online at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/localwelfarescheme and get in touch, either for themselves or on behalf of someone else, to find out what help there is.

Warwickshire Library and Information Service can help people access the support they need through internet access, library membership and signposting to community services. People can find out more about the library offer through the service blog.

Leader of Warwickshire County Council, Cllr Izzi Seccombe said: “This is a time of increased strain for people and rising household energy bills will leave many residents feeling concerned about how they will feed their families and run their homes.

“Warwickshire is a community that cares and we want people to find the support they need on our website and through engagement with our services and those of our partners in the public, community and voluntary sectors. The county’s district and borough councils are also on hand to provide help and support along with smaller community groups.

“We must not ignore the wider impact that financial strain places on families and individuals and I urge people to protect their wellbeing at this time. Council advice to stay mentally and physically well, combat loneliness and support one another is also available through our family and health webpages. I hope people will seek out these resources and ask for help if they need it.”

Anyone who wants to help others who in their community who may be struggling can consider donating food, clothing and other household items. Many supermarkets have food collection points and local charity shops will advise what sort of donations are needed.

More information about the Government’s Cost of Living Support package can be found at www.gov.uk.

Information to stay safe and well can be found at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/wellness

For family support and information go to www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrenandfamilies

Financial advice, food and fuel support is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/facinghardship