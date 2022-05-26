What you need to know as Warwickshire prepares to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

On Sunday 6 February 2022, Her Majesty The Queen became the first British Monarch to achieve a Platinum Jubilee following 70 remarkable years of service.

To celebrate this momentous occasion, residents across Warwickshire are being invited to get involved in celebrating Her Majesty’s historic reign in the run up to the official four-day Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend, which takes place from 2 - 5 June 2022.

Hyperlocal social media channel Nextdoor, a partner of The Big Jubilee Lunch, have set-up the Nextdoor Jubilee Events Map, to help people all over the country including Warwickshire connect with their local area and host or find nearby Jubilee events. You can also view and add your Jubilee events to the official Platinum Jubilee Events map.

Hosting an event? Download fun colouring-in, join the dots and maze puzzle sheets from the official Platinum Jubilee toolkit. Free food recipes, a Jubilee music playlist and posters are also available on the site, as well as a selection of Jubilee bunting designs.

For Jubilee parties and events in public settings, Warwickshire County Council has created a checklist that covers health and safety measures to ensure your Jubilee event runs smoothly and within the law; this includes requirements such as public liability insurance, risk assessments, how to be COVID safe and more. If you are hosting a street party or having guests over then please ensure they park safely and legally, that they know the fire safety information for your property, and that any celebrations including fireworks or bonfires are implemented safely.

Please note that whilst it is too late to apply for any new permissions for road closures or licensable activities for Jubilee street parties, details about the events, activities, and road closures already taking place within your local District or Borough for the Jubilee are available below:

There are currently no legal COVID-19 restrictions in place across the country, but the latest guidance to support people with delivering COVID-19 safe events is available at www.gov.uk/guidance/living-safely-with-respiratory-infections-including-covid-19.

Warwickshire Libraries will also be hosting a whole range of free activities for people of all ages to enjoy, from livestreams, virtual events, and displays of local royal connections and memories, to providing Jubilee biscuits and getting involved in The Big Jubilee Read. More information is available at www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2942/visit-warwickshire-libraries-this-month-and-enjoy-a-whole-range-of-queen-s-platinum-jubilee-celebrations-for-all-ages.

Visit Warwickshire has created an online guide, "In The Footsteps of Royalty", which is packed with royal-themed ideas about what to do, see, eat & drink, and stay in Warwickshire. To find out more, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2729/why-not-take-a-royal-tour-of-warwickshire-this-platinum-jubilee-year-

Residents can also participate in The Queen’s Green Canopy, a unique national tree planting initiative which invites people from across the United Kingdom to "Plant a Tree for the Jubilee" and leave a legacy for future generations. More information is available on The Queen’s Green Canopy website.

Warwickshire County Council will be re-sharing photos online that are submitted by residents celebrating the Platinum Jubilee weekend on social media. Share your Jubilee photos on Twitter or Facebook with the hashtag #BestWarwickshire for a chance to be featured on the County Council’s social media channels.

Cllr Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee is a historic, once in a lifetime event, and on behalf of the County Council I would like to extend our sincerest congratulations to The Queen on this most momentous achievement. “Warwickshire has hosted many royal visits by The Queen and her predecessors in the past, and this is a great opportunity to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee across the county through an inspiring variety of events and activities, providing a much-needed sense of unity, community, and togetherness.”

The Lord Lieutenant of Warwickshire, Mr Tim Cox, who is the Queen’s representative in the county, said:

“I would like to congratulate Her Majesty The Queen on her Platinum Jubilee this year. She has continued to serve our country for over seven decades, and this amazing achievement as our longest reigning Monarch is unlikely to ever be repeated. “This extraordinary milestone is also a great opportunity for local communities to get together to celebrate this wonderful achievement, especially as the power of our communities working together is such a strong part of Warwickshire life.”

Warwickshire residents will be able to watch the following national celebratory events on television and online media during the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend:

Thursday 2 June: Trooping the Colour, and Platinum Jubilee Beacons

Friday 3 June: Service of Thanksgiving

Saturday 4 June: The Derby at Epsom Downs, and Platinum Party at the Palace

Sunday 5 June: The Big Jubilee Lunch, and The Platinum Jubilee Pageant

More information about all of these events is available at www.royal.uk/platinum-jubilee-central-weekend.

To find out more about the Platinum Jubilee in Warwickshire, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/news/article/2937/the-queen-s-platinum-jubilee-2022

For further information about the Platinum Jubilee Central Weekend, visit the GOV.UK Platinum Jubilee website and The Royal Family’s Platinum Jubilee webpage.