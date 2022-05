Residents are invited to take part in a survey to share their views and to help prevent suicide across the region

No one should ever feel as though suicide is their only option.

This is the vision of Coventry and Warwickshire’s Suicide Prevention Partnership which is inviting people to take part in a survey to help shape a refreshed approach to suicide prevention across the region.

The loss of someone to suicide is devastating and can have a wide-reaching and long-lasting impact leaving loved ones, as well as an entire community, grappling with complex emotions. It is estimated that every death by suicide will affect around 135 people, with 15-30 people severely affected. This broad impact from a single death highlights how crucial it is to have a clear approach to preventing and responding to deaths by suicide.

On behalf of the Coventry and Warwickshire Suicide Prevention Partnership, Warwickshire County Council and Coventry City Council are seeking people’s views on a new joint strategy that will provide information, services and support across the area to help prevent suicide. The new strategy will outline how the Councils will work with other local organisations and services to achieve the vision that no one in Coventry and Warwickshire should ever feel that suicide is their only option.

The approach not only focusses on support for people at crisis point, but also considers earlier action that can be taken to reduce risk factors that contribute to poor mental health and risk of suicide.

The ambitions and aims in the strategy are based on recommendations from the Coventry and Warwickshire Mental Health and Wellbeing Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA). The aim of the JSNA is to understand the mental health and wellbeing needs of adults across Coventry and Warwickshire and considers both national and local evidence to help set local priorities.

People are being asked to share their thoughts on the strategy and how it applies to them, whether through their work or personal life experience. The three key areas the survey is seeking feedback on are:

the ambitions and priorities identified for the strategy

the mental health and wellbeing needs of individuals and their communities

how and where people look for support if they need it

The survey is anonymous, confidential and open to everyone. Access the survey at Ask Warwickshire.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s portfolio holder for Adult Health and Social Care said: “Every life lost to a suicide is a life lost too soon and it’s something we must do everything we can to prevent. Often, thoughts of suicide are only a temporary feeling, meaning with the right kind of support at the right time, suicide is preventable. That’s why we are committed to working together with local organisations and services to deliver a refreshed approach to provide information and support across the area.

“As a society we now recognise that mental health is just as important as physical health for our wellbeing. Therefore, it’s vital that we understand how we can support people and communities with their mental health needs more generally and, more specifically, how we can help to prevent suicide. We want to ensure that everyone, whether they have been directly impacted by suicide or not, is given the opportunity to share their views and help shape our approach.”

Councillor Kamran Caan, Cabinet Member for Public Health and Sport at Coventry City Council, said: “Mental health and wellbeing support services are an important part of local communities, and it is vital that people have their say to help us understand if current services are still meeting the needs of residents and where things can be improved.

“That is why we want to hear from our residents from all age groups and backgrounds who live and work in Coventry and Warwickshire who can impact in the shaping of this strategy.

“This is all part of ongoing work with our partners to raise awareness, address the stigma, and reduce the rates of suicide in Coventry and Warwickshire. It is of utmost importance that no-one feels alone and we would encourage everyone in our community to take part in the survey so positive changes can be made to support those that most need help”.

The survey is open until 10 July 2022 and available at ask.warwickshire.gov.uk.

If you need to request the survey in an alternative format, please email your name and address to phadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 731484.



If you are struggling to cope right now and need to talk to someone, free support is available 24/7.

immediate risk to life: call 999 or go straight to A&E

urgent advice: call 111

confidential emotional support for residents across Coventry and Warwickshire: call 0800 616171

For further information and advice about suicide prevention and support available, please visit www.dearlife.org.uk.