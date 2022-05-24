Activity packed programme at Warwickshire’s Country Parks this summer half-term holiday

Children are preparing for an action-packed summer half-term holiday, as events and activities at Warwickshire County Council’s Country Parks are well and truly back on track following the Pandemic.

Throughout the school holidays (28 May to 5 June) there will be a huge choice of fun activities for children of all ages at Country Parks across Warwickshire. There’s an opportunity to explore the county’s fantastic green spaces by taking part in our Whitson Holiday Trail, as well as a chance to learn about Britain’s rich royal history through our Jubilee Trail.

If you fancy getting your hands dirty whilst learning about what lurks beneath the water in a pond, then pond dipping at Ryton Pools Country Park on Monday 30 May might be for you. If you’d like to learn how to build a woodland den, followed by toasted marshmallows by the fire, then Kingsbury Water Park on 31 May is the place to be.

On Wednesday 1 June at Ryton Pools, rangers will take children on a minibeast hunting adventure in the woods and meadows, using sweep nets, magnifiers and shaker sheets, to identify all manner of beautiful jumping, flying and crawling creatures found in the long grass, trees and bushes.

Also on 1 June, children can try their hand at fishing, learning the basics of good angling with all tackle, bait and tuition provided. Run in conjunction with the Leamington Angling Association, these Ryton Young Anglers sessions are suitable for beginners or those with a little experience.

More information about each of these activities, and more, can be found on the Country Parks Facebook pages. Some events require booking, which can be done via the Warwickshire Country Parks Eventbrite page.

Cllr Heather Timms, Portfolio Holder for Environment, Climate and Culture at Warwickshire County Council, said: “It’s wonderful to see our parks moving back to a full complement of fun and educational activities.

“Our country parks and greenspaces are a terrific community asset. They bring a wide range of benefits to residents of Warwickshire, whether that’s on physical health, mental health and wellbeing, or just giving residents an opportunity to experience Warwickshire’s beautiful, valued and diverse plants and wildlife.”

Jennifer Hughes, Education, Communities and Health Ranger at Warwickshire Country Parks said: “I am always on the lookout for new and exciting ways to get the children in to nature and the great outdoors. We are lucky to have beautiful parks that are teeming with flora and fauna and awaiting adventure on our doorstep in Warwickshire. Our events provide a great day out, allowing exploration, getting messy and discovering nature whilst giving children and families a hands-on learning experience that they will remember. Getting outside has so many benefits for all!”

More information on each of the half-term holiday activities is available on the Country Parks Facebook pages.

For more information about Warwickshire's Country Parks, visit the website.