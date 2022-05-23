Visit Warwickshire Libraries this month and enjoy a whole range of Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations for all ages

Warwickshire Libraries are delivering a variety of activities and events to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Warwickshire County Council Libraries are delivering a variety of activities and events for all ages this month as we head towards the momentous Queen’s Platinum Jubilee weekend of celebrations from 2- 5 June 2022. Upcoming activities hosted by Warwickshire Libraries range from livestreams, virtual events, and displays of local royal connections and memories, to jubilee biscuits and getting involved in The Big Jubilee Read.

In partnership with The British Library and The Living Knowledge Network, Warwickshire Libraries will be offering the opportunity to watch two free live screened events from The British Library Knowledge Centre this month to celebrate the Platinum Jubilee. The below screenings will be available to watch from home via The Living Knowledge Network website, and ‘A Queen For All Seasons’ will be live screened for free at the same times at Kenilworth and Rugby Libraries:

On Monday 23 May from 7:15 – 8:30pm, watch from home as food historian Dr Annie Gray and culinary writer Regula Ysewijn, a judge on the Platinum Jubilee Pudding Competition, celebrate all the remarkable creations that the recent Platinum Jubilee Pudding competition hosted by Fortnum and Mason competition generated. The competition saw the creation of a brand-new pudding to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee that celebrates the monarch across the UK – Lemon Swiss Roll and Amaretti Trifle.

On Thursday 26 May from 7 – 8:30pm, Kenilworth and Rugby Libraries are hosting a free live screening of “A Queen for All Seasons: A Celebration of Queen Elizabeth II”. In the screening, actor Joanna Lumley and Sunday Times Royal Editor Roya Nikkhah talk to host and broadcaster Moira Stuart about the 70-year reign and extraordinary life of Queen Elizabeth II, covering from the early 1950s to the present day. Edited and introduced by Joanna Lumley, the book ‘A Queen For All Seasons’ is a treasure chest of first-hand writings, insights and snapshots of the Queen during key moments of her reign, forming a vibrant portrait of the woman herself and the extraordinary role she plays. You can register to attend these free events on Eventbrite.

Selected libraries in the county will be hosting free Platinum Jubilee displays from Friday 27 May which will celebrate residents’ royal memories, photographs, awards, and connections across the county. Warwickshire has hosted many royal visits by Her Majesty the Queen and her predecessors, and material from the local history collections will be featured as part of the displays for the public. There is still time for residents to contribute to these displays, for anyone who would like to get involved please ask for a form at your local Warwickshire library.

As part of the Platinum Jubilee festivities, the BBC and The Reading Agency are celebrating seventy great books from across the Commonwealth, known as The Big Jubilee Read. An expert panel of librarians, booksellers and literature specialists have chosen seventy titles - ten books for each decade of Her Majesty the Queen's reign. The titles range from recognisable classics to lesser-known gems, and many can be found on Warwickshire Libraries shelves, on the online library catalogue, or in the BorrowBox collection.

On Saturday 4 June, Warwickshire Libraries will be hosting a ‘Biscuits and Bunting Day’ full of fun activities for all the family. A limited supply of individually wrapped Jubilee themed biscuits will be available for customers visiting on the Saturday, with storytelling events, crafts, and themed Rhyme Time, Story Stomp and Lego sessions available to pre-book for children and their families. Limited numbers of Jubilee biscuits will also be available on 4 June at Market Hall Museum in Warwick. To find out which events are happening at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/childrensactivities.

Cllr Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said:

“Warwickshire Libraries are delighted to be offering such a great range of free activities for people of all ages to get involved with celebrating the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee. “This Jubilee is a unique moment in our history that recognises Her Majesty The Queen’s 70th year as Monarch and Head of the Commonwealth - an achievement no previous monarch has reached. We encourage the people of Warwickshire to be a part of this momentous occasion by enjoying what Warwickshire Libraries has to offer, and look forward to celebrating this historic moment together in our county.”

Please note that in line with the National Jubilee Bank Holiday celebrations, Warwickshire Libraries will be open on Saturday 4th June, and closed on Thursday 2nd, Friday 3rd, and Sunday 5th of June.

To find out about more events and activities at your local library, visit www.warwickshire.gov.uk/libraries