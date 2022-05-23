Warwickshire Road Safety partners support #AndyCoxChallenge

Find out more about the Andy Cox Challenge.

Warwickshire Road Safety partners showed their support to the runners, walkers and cyclists who set off at intervals from Warwickshire Police Headquarters in Leek Wootton on Wednesday 18 May 2022 to support the Andy Cox Challenge.

Warwickshire Police Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith, Chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe, and Assistant Chief Fire Officer Barnaby Briggs thanked the participants who then set off on their 10 mile run or 20 mile cycle ride to raise awareness of road safety and much needed funding for national charity RoadPeace for road crash victims in the UK.

Warwickshire was not the only county taking part. The high-profile event led by road safety campaigner Detective Chief Supt Andy Cox saw police officers and staff from across the UK join forces to run, cycle, walk or travel by any other means across their force area, between 16-22 May 2022.

In Warwickshire, runners and cyclists from Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire County Council, Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Warwickshire, and Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service cycled or ran a circular route passing all four ‘headquarters’ in Leamington, Warwick and Leek Wootton.

The participants are now asking the public to please show your support by donating to RoadPeace – a UK road crash victim charity - via our Just Giving page. Road Safety partners in Warwickshire are aiming to raise as much as possible and have created a fundraising page that feeds into the main Andy Cox Challenge 2022 fundraising account, which has already raised over £60k for RoadPeace.

You can find Warwickshire’s Just Giving page here https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/WarwickshireRoadSafetyPartnership

It’s not just about raising money however, it is hoped the Challenge will amplify victims’ voices and bring road danger reduction to the forefront of a national conversation, and in doing so help prevent deaths and injury on our roads.

Deputy Chief Constable Alex Franklin-Smith said “The number of people who needlessly die on our roads every year is simply not acceptable. That’s why we are supporting the Andy Cox Challenge to show our commitment to reducing casualties on Warwickshire’s roads and why we will continue to target those drivers who choose to put themselves and others at risk by speeding, drink or drug driving, using a handheld mobile phone or not wearing a seatbelt. “

Councillor Wallace Redford, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Transport & Planning said “Our Road Safety Education Team is working closely with schools to ensure our young people are as safe as possible on the roads. Primary Schools in Warwickshire have also been asked to show their support of the Andy Cox Challenge by wearing purple for the day to raise awareness of road danger and funds for RoadPeace. We need your help too to create a safer road environment that will encourage people of all ages into active, healthy and sustainable travel.”

Chair of Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership and Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe said “I’m delighted to see so many participants from our Warwickshire Road Safety Partners supporting the inspirational Andy Cox in this challenge. Road collisions are preventable, and partners are working together to do everything we can to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads by 50% by 2030 by looking at all aspects of road safety.“

Assistant Chief Fire Officer Barnaby Briggs said “We know that more people die in road crashes than due to terrorism and murder combined and we are supporting the Andy Cox Challenge to ask people to do something about this by taking more care and responsibility not only for their own safety on the roads but to look out for the safety of others particularly those that are vulnerable such as pedestrians, cyclists, motorcyclists and horse riders.”

During the week, as Det Chief Supt Cox cycled or ran 30 miles a day across the UK on routes where fatal and serious road collisions have occurred, he was joined by a variety of high-profile fundraisers including NPCC lead for Roads Policing Chief Constable Jo Shiner, and on Wednesday, 18 May, Jeremy Vine, BBC Radio and C5 presenter when they talked about the importance of dashcam footage and Op Snap.

Most importantly, during his journey, Andy talked to the families of those who have lost loved ones on our roads before the Challenge concluded at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire on Sunday 22 May 2022.

Please use this hashtag to follow the #AndyCoxChallenge and Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership on Facebook @WarwickshireRoadSafety and Twitter @WarksRoadSafety and share our posts.

More information about Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership can be found on www.warksroadsafety.org