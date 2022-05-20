Residents encouraged to ‘SearchOut Warwickshire’ for community support on brand new website

A new website featuring information about a range of community organisations, services and events in Warwickshire is now available.

Warwickshire County Council has created SearchOut to bring all of this information into one place to make it easier for people to find out about local services and support. The content on the site is contributed and managed by the community for the community and will grow as more local organisations add their information.

People can use the website in two ways, either to browse current listings or to add and manage their own service information. Information is listed by topic, type or location making it easier for people to search out what they need.

SearchOut Warwickshire, is an improved version of the Warwickshire Directory and replaces this community resource. There is a focus on health and social care information and local organisations that can help with physical and mental health and wellbeing and associated activities, groups, and events are promoted.

Councillor Margaret Bell, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Adult Services and Health, said:

“We know that all sorts of people in Warwickshire’s communities could benefit from information and advice that could support their health and wellbeing, enable them to enjoy life, achieve, and live independently. “This includes not just vulnerable and disadvantaged adults but everyone, including the family and friends of people who want to support themselves to live independently and enjoy life. “SearchOut Warwickshire will encourage and support people to make use of the many and varied community resources that are already out there.”

Councillor Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said:

“We know there are a lot of Warwickshire residents who want to improve their own health and wellbeing but who can’t always access good information and advice to support themselves in doing so. “SearchOut Warwickshire will enable people to find information about local organisations, groups and agencies that provide activities, advice, services and support in their local area, quickly and easily.”

There’s a whole host of information, advice, and guidance that can be found through SearchOut Warwickshire, including:

carers support groups

holiday activities for children and young people

foodbanks and food co-ops

counselling and therapy information, advice, and guidance

care services to help people live independently

employment and education support

creative arts and activities, services, and events

Go to https://searchout.warwickshire.gov.uk today to register your service or event or find local information to help you stay active, healthy, happy, and well.

Warwickshire County Council cannot directly endorse any of the services listed on SearchOut. The website has been set up to make it easier for people to find local information in one place.