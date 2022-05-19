North Warwickshire Borough Variation No. 6

Warwickshire County Council is making the above named order to remove all specific references to the 2007 Regulations that are due to be revoked by central government.

Scheme Overview

All English enforcement authorities currently undertaking civil enforcement of parking have been advised to ensure that TROs and Parking Orders do not make reference to certain Regulations made in 2007 which are due to be revoked by the Government at 00:00 on 31st May 2022. Replacement Regulations, due to come into force on that date will result in some or all of the changes detailed int the statement of reasosn needing to be made.

The above named order which removes these references is being made for the 26th May 2022.

Public Notice and Legal Orders

Public Notice (PDF, 86 kB)

Statement of Reasons (PDF, 36 kB)

2017 North Warwickshire Consolidation Order (PDF, 468 kB)

2022 North Warwickshire Variation Order No. 6 (PDF, 83 kB)

Enquiries

Any enquiries relating to the Order may be made to Emily Brough, Communities Directorate, Warwickshire County Council (tel. no. 01926 412495). Any person who desires to question the validity of the Order or of any provision contained therein on the grounds that it is not within the powers conferred by the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, or on the grounds that any requirement of that Act or of any instrument made under it has not been complied with in relation to the Order may within six weeks from the date of the making of the Order apply to the High Court for this purpose.