Have your say on Sexual Health Services across Coventry and Warwickshire

Access to free, confidential and non-judgemental sexual health services is important to support the health of residents.

Both Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council are inviting people to take part in a survey which will help to inform and shape future local sexual health services.

The purpose of the survey is to understand people’s needs and experiences of the sexual health service, this will help to shape the future service delivery, supporting people achieve and maintain positive sexual and reproductive health. The survey will gather feedback to help shape a new service that focuses on:

Reducing health inequalities by, for example, improving engagement with Black, Asian and minority ethnic people and those living in greater deprivation

Expanding the availability of contraception and increasing the number of people being tested for sexually transmitted infections

Improving engagement with people with additional and complex needs

Increased use of ‘at home’ interventions / consultations

Sexual health issues can affect anyone who is or has been sexually active. The survey is anonymous and confidential and open to everyone including those who currently access the service and also groups of people who might face barriers in accessing services. Access the survey at Ask Warwickshire.

Shade Agboola, Director of Public Health at Warwickshire County Council said:

“Supporting our residents health is important and offering a free and confidential sexual health service is key. The review of our sexual health services ensures that we continue to deliver the service that meets our residents’ needs. Your views are important to help shape the future delivery of the service, please take a few moments to complete our survey and have your say.”

Allison Duggal, Director of Public Health and Wellbeing at Coventry City Council added:

“Sexual Health services are an important part of local communities, and it is important that people have their say to help us understand if current services are still meeting the needs of residents”. “This will also help us understand where Sexual Health services are already performing well and identify any potential gaps to service delivery that need improvement. This way both Coventry City Council and Warwickshire County Council can effectively work with NHS partners and other health services to ensure everyone gets access to the best services possible.”

The survey is open until 24th June 2022 and available at www.askwarwickshire.gov.uk, if you would like a paper copy or need this information in another format or language, please email your name and address to strategiccommissioningadmin@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 476687.

More information on the Integrated Sexual Health service in Coventry is available on the ishs.org.uk website and information about Warwickshire is available on www.sexualhealthwarwickshire.nhs.uk.