Wellbeing for Life festival comes to Leamington this weekend

Are you looking to lead a happier, healthier life?

The Wellbeing for Life festival comes to Leamington Spa on Saturday 14 May.

Partners across Coventry and Warwickshire have teamed up to bring together over 30 stands of NHS, local charities and organisations which will take over the Pump Room Gardens in Leamington from 10am-3pm.

The Wellbeing for Life festival aims to advise the public all about looking after their physical and mental health - from promoting services, signposting opportunities, and hosting activities, all in the name of helping people improve their wellbeing.

The festival also marks the end of Mental Health Awareness Week, during which the key theme is ‘loneliness’. Loneliness is affecting more people and had a huge impact on physical and mental health during the pandemic.

Anne Prendergast, Lead for Clinical Risk and Suicide Prevention at Coventry and Warwickshire Partnership NHS Trust, said: “People’s mental health has been a huge issue over the last two years through the pandemic; we’ve felt isolated and anxious, we’ve experienced loss and had to learn how to grieve at a safe distance. Even though life is returning to ‘normal’ many people still don’t know what support is out there to help them through the tough times, which is why we wanted to bring the Wellbeing for Life Festival back in 2022.

“NHS services, charities, business and communities are all coming together to help promote health and wellbeing around Coventry and Warwickshire at this event – whether you’re seeking support, looking for something to get involved in, or wanting to give something back to the community, you’ll be able to find it in the Pump Room Gardens on Saturday 14 May.”

Warwickshire County Councillor Margaret Bell, portfolio holder for Adult Social Care and Health said: “An important part of ensuring that people across Coventry and Warwickshire can live healthily and happily involves working with our partners to raise awareness of the local support available. I am delighted that this year’s Wellbeing for Life festival will help to do this by providing an opportunity for people to come along in-person to find out about the ways they can improve their own and others’ health and wellbeing.

“Often just knowing where to go when you need support can feel overwhelming. This unique event will bring lots of different services from across the area together in one place to showcase the breadth of support that is available. I would encourage everyone to come and have a browse to find out what is on offer in their local area. You might find something that will help you now, or a few months down the line, or discover something that will help a friend, family member or neighbour.”

The festival will take place on Saturday 14 May, from 10am to 3pm at the Pump Room Gardens, Leamington Spa, CV32 4AA.

For more information about Wellbeing for Life visit www.wellbeing4life.co.uk/.