Warwickshire County Council’s Payroll Team scoop national awards

Warwickshire County Council is proud to announce that its payroll services team won the Excellence in Service Delivery: The Unsung Heroes Award at the PPMA Excellence in People Management Awards 2022.

The PPMA Excellence in People Management sponsored by Commercial Services Group, recognises that recruitment, payroll, pensions and general employee support are vital, but often overlooked services, which are crucial to the smooth running of any HR/Organisational Development (OD) service.

In winning this national award, the County Council’s Payroll team beat off competition from three other councils in this category. The team was found to demonstrate a high level of consistency, alongside creativity and innovation, with clear outcomes evidenced by user engagement and feedback.

Based on the quality of the submission, the Team were also successful in winning the overall Silver Award during the ceremony in Manchester

Councillor Andy Jenns, Warwickshire County Council Portfolio Holder for Customer and Transformation, said: “These awards celebrate the best of the best! We couldn’t be prouder of our Payroll team for winning this prestigious Warwickshire County Council’s Payroll Team has been victorious in the prestigious Public Services People Managers Association (PPMA) Awards 2022award and for the fantastic - but often unsung - work they do every day. Their hard work and dedication ensure that our colleagues are able to deliver excellent services to residents - helping to make Warwickshire the best it can be.”

Speaking of the awards submission, the judges noted: “We felt that the second most outstanding PPMA Award winner was the Excellence in Service Delivery given to Warwickshire County Council. As described in the submission, payroll is an often-overlooked part of the Council and yet it has such a critical role to play in the system. It also, ultimately has a major impact on the local economy.

“Through the work undertaken, the team responsible was able to demonstrate not only significant improvements in accuracy, but also the empowerment of the local community. This was made possible by the thoughtful and very different approach that they took to consulting with employees and the community in very different ways than before.”

The PPMA seeks to enhance, promote and raise the standards of people management and organisation development within public services.

For more information visit: https://www.ppma.org.uk/excellence-in-people-management-awards-2022/