Under two weeks to go for Warwickshire residents to become on-call firefighters

Warwickshire residents interested in becoming on-call firefighters with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service have under two weeks left to submit their applications.

On-call firefighters in Warwickshire perform a range of services including responding to incidents, prevention activities, supporting fire protection efforts and working with local communities. They do this while usually working a day job and maintaining a balance between the two roles.

On-call firefighters normally live within five minutes to their nearest station and respond as needed to calls during set shifts. Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service is offering a new option for on-call firefighters where residents living outside the five-minute response radius can work their day job from their local fire station when on-call and respond to calls as necessary. This setup would suit people formerly working in office roles who are now hybrid-working or working from home with a laptop.

Warwickshire County Council’s Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety, Andy Crump said: “On-call firefighters have a fantastic opportunity to learn new skills, work in their local communities and develop themselves. I would heavily encourage anyone considering applying to do so – especially in Fenny Compton or Shipston-on-Stour where we currently have vacancies. In my opinion the ability to work from our fire stations means that many people who may have felt unable to apply previously can now do so. Please do submit your application if that sounds like you.”

Prospective recruits must be aged 18 and over, a team player, passionate about serving the community and willing to pick up new skills. They will receive an extensive training of course and be expected to attend a drill night once a week.

Candidates do not need any prior qualifications to apply for the role and anyone who considers themselves willing to work on their fitness and new skills should apply. On-call firefighters receive an annual wage plus additional payments for attending drill nights and incidents.

Warwickshire residents can apply here: https://bit.ly/OnCallWarwickshire.