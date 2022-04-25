Warwickshire parents and carers invited to discussion about county’s SEND Local Offer

Residents in Warwickshire may be familiar with the county’s Local Offer, its online resource for anyone seeking information and guidance on special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

The county’s Local Offer will be the focus of a webinar on Wednesday 27 April that is an opportunity for parents and carers to discuss the Local Offer, provide feedback and share their thoughts.

The webinar is the latest in a series being run by Warwickshire County Council in collaboration with local partners such as Warwickshire Parent Carer Voice.

Improving the Local Offer is one aspect of the ongoing SEND and Inclusion Change Programme, a three-year ambitious programme, that is helping Warwickshire provide every child with access to high quality education so they can achieve their full potential.

Councillor Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council said: “The last 12 months have seen lots of improvements and updates made to Warwickshire’s Local Offer with changes made in a collaborative and co-produced manner making use of parent and carer contributions. It is good to see that the Local Offer pages have been redesigned to be more intuitive for people to find SEND information and I am also pleased to see the Reachdeck toolbar add more accessibility tools among other changes.

“This is a great opportunity to hear from residents and discuss how we can continue to improve the Local Offer to make it the best it can be.”

Members of the public can register to attend the webinar here: https://bit.ly/LocalOfferWebinar.