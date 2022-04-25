Twenty events and over 100 children engaged with during month long Warwickshire Road Safety campaign

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is announcing the results of a successful month-long campaign to help improve the safety of cyclists and bikers using the county’s roads.

Partners delivered road safety and active travel messages to road users of all ages across the county, as part of three national campaigns - Sustrans Big Walk and Wheel 2022, the National Police Chief Council (NPCC) Two Wheel Campaign, and the National Fire Chief Council Motorcycle Safety Campaign. The campaign also raised awareness of the issues of using illegal escooters and off road bikes.

As part of the month-long activities Warwickshire Police and Warwickshire County Council offered a partnership approach to educating cyclists of all ages, drivers, and riders about the importance of having the correct skills, knowledge, and equipment to ride and drive safely.

Partners worked collaboratively to deliver a programme of free events, including practical road safety educational workshops, bike security marking, bike maintenance sessions, and offering information, advice and signposting to promote safe, active, and sustainable travel.

Twenty events were held at libraries, community centres and country parks throughout Stratford District, Warwick District, North Warwickshire, Nuneaton and Bedworth, and Rugby Borough.

Warwickshire County Council’s Road Safety Education Team delivered interactive sessions with pre-school children and families that included stories, songs, and guidance. More than 100 children engaged with these sessions learning about the importance of road safety, in particular scooter and bicycle safety.

The wealth of virtual resources also proved extremely popular, with over 13,852 children accessing online materials, with this figure continuing to grow.

Warwickshire Police and Road Safety Officers from Warwickshire County Council attended several community events, including Meon Vale Community Safety Event to offer their expertise, information and bike security marking. Over 43 bikes were marked, with the aim to deter theft.

Throughout the campaign Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership delivered targeted road safety messages to motorcyclists, 125cc users, cyclists, and also provided awareness advice for drivers through social media platforms and promoted BikeSafe and Biker Down courses. Engagement with these posts reached over 90,000 on Twitter and 85,000 on Facebook. Please visit and follow Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership social media platforms @WarksRoadSafety on Twitter and @WarwickshireRoadSafety on Facebook to view posts and updates on this campaign.

Councillor Andy Crump, Portfolio Holder for Fire and Rescue and Community Safety at Warwickshire County Council said: “It’s fantastic to see this collaborative safety work supporting the breadth of road users in Warwickshire. The campaign will have long-lasting effects in regards to improving road safety and the particularly strong involvement of children and young people across the month feeds into the Council’s goal of creating a child friendly Warwickshire where children can lead safe, happy and healthy lives.”

Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership brings key partners together and presents opportunities for innovative working, using international best practice. Using an evidence-based Safe System approach, Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership is striving to eliminate fatal and serious casualties, thereby creating a safer road environment which will encourage active and sustainable travel. For more information on Warwickshire Road Safety Partnership, visit: www.warksroadsafety.org