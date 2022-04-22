Introducing the High Sheriff of Warwickshire 2022/23: David Kelham

At a formal inauguration on Maundy Thursday 14 April, David Kelham became Warwickshire’s 688th High Sheriff and will serve the County for the 2022/23 Shrieval year.

On Maundy Thursday the ancient ceremony was held to transfer the title of High Sheriff from the The Lady Willoughby de Broke to David Kelham Esquire in The Chapel of St. James by special permission of the Master of The Lord Leycester Hospital. The office of High Sheriff is one of only two royal appointments in the county and has been extant since Saxon times.

Historically, the Sheriff was responsible for raising troops, collecting taxes and catching criminals, all of which powers have over time been taken on by others.

David is a Midlander, born in Leicestershire, who spent his early working career in Yorkshire, Northumberland, London and Thailand before taking root in Warwickshire over 20 years ago.

Graduated in Medieval and Modern History from the University of Birmingham and although securing a commission with the Royal Navy, opted for a career in drink and licensed retail within one of the larger UK conglomerates of the time. Selling beer, running pub estates and finally wine and spirit distribution in Asia and Europe. A move to Coca-Cola, brought him to Warwickshire in 1999.

Headhunted into headhunting and worked with a small business building an international consumer industries practice before joining the board of a specialist hospitality recruiter. He joined Excelerate Resources Ltd. in Nottingham in 2004, acquiring the business and moving it to Warwick in 2005.

David is a trained career coach and an accredited associate with Pi Predictive Index, but most importantly, good at listening and making links between people. It is that understanding of the power of connectivity that led him to enrol on a Common Purpose course in 2005, designed to bring leaders of public services, local industry and the charity sector after which, embracing their philosophy of leading beyond authority, he joined the governing body of a large secondary school. He remains on the regional advisory board of Common Purpose - https://commonpurpose.org/, is on the SME Group of the LEP and is involved with local environmental groups.

David is married to Philippa and has three grown up children.

Speaking of his appointment to the office of High Sheriff for 2022/23, David Kelham, said: “It is a rare honour to continue the long line of High Sheriffs. I have been blessed by the support of the Lady Min Willoughby De Broke, allowing me to gain a little understanding of the scope of the role and from the key stakeholder in the Judiciary, Justice Andrew Lockhart. That, combined with the mentorship of Clare Sawdon and other former high Sheriffs, have placed me firmly on the launchpad, daunted but well-prepared.

“Aside from the primary work which is support all those people interested in protecting and promoting law and order in the county with particular reference to the Police, Ambulance and Fire Services and to support the judiciary, to include the Judges, Magistrates, Coroners, Prisons and Probation Service.

“I will seek to continue the wonderful work of previous High Sheriffs in support of charities within Warwickshire, including Crimebeat – https://www.warwickshirecrimebeat.org.uk/ - a charity focused on young people’s own efforts to reduce crime

“I hope to lend my support in the areas of:

Education – The bedrock of improving lives. Visiting schools, colleges, and universities.

Environment – In all aspects providing a safe environment for communities and in helping improve the natural environment

Equality – Initiatives to help improve equality of opportunity everytime decisions are made.

Enterprise – Looking for initiatives that are working to make a difference locally through commercial success or social enterprise.

Given my background and experience, I will keep in mind three questions whenever visiting as High Sheriff: What help do they need; what resources do they need (people or material); and who do you they need to connect with?”

Cllr Izzi Seccombe, Leader of Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are so fortunate that we live in Warwickshire, a county with a wide array of outstanding natural beauty and equally outstanding organisations, independent businesses and communities who all work tirelessly together to make this county the best it can be.

“We are also very fortunate to have had a succession of outstanding High Sheriff’s in Warwickshire who have such a deep understanding of the County and the drive to want to make a positive impact during their time in the role.

“On behalf of Warwickshire County Council and the whole of Warwickshire, I would like to extend a very warm welcome to David Kelham to the Office of High Sheriff and hope that he has a great year in this most ancient of roles.”

The High Sheriff is these days an unfunded ceremonial position, supporting the judiciary and the uniformed public services as well as charities and voluntary groups working for the benefit of society.

If you would like to donate to the Warwickshire High Sheriff fund, which provides one-off grants to small grassroots charities and organisations making a difference in Warwickshire, visit: https://cafdonate.cafonline.org/20448#!/DonationDetails