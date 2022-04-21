21/04/2022 Fraudsters Target Pre-Payment Meter Customers and other scam alerts

Latest scam and rogue trader alerts from Warwickshire Trading Standards

Cold Callers Offer Marriage Allowance Tax Rebates

Warwickshire residents have reported being cold called by individuals offering to make Marriage Allowance tax rebates on their behalf, for a percentage of any money gained. The callers ask residents for their National Insurance number and ask them to sign agreements. Residents have reported then being chased for hundreds of pounds with the threat of court action if they don’t pay up. Marriage Allowance lets you transfer £1,260 of your Personal Allowance to your husband, wife or civil partner. This reduces their tax by up to £252 in the tax year (6 April to 5 April the next year). Claims can also be backdated. Residents are reminded that this is something they can apply for themselves. For more information visit: https://www.gov.uk/marriage-allowance Warwickshire Trading Standards advises residents not to provide any personal or financial information to cold callers. You could be putting yourself at risk of scams, frauds, and identity theft.

Energy Rebate Scam

Warwickshire residents are warned to beware of scammers cold calling them and asking for bank details in order to qualify for the government’s £150 energy rebate. The scammers use this information to steal money from your bank account. Never divulge any personal or financial information to cold callers, either on the phone or at the doorstep. For more information on this scam, visit: https://www.which.co.uk/news/2022/04/fake-council-tax-energy-rebate-scam-targeting-households/

Fraudsters Target Pre-Payment Meter Customers

In this time of increasing fuel prices, fraudsters are targeting people who use pre-payment meters. The fraudsters offer people a cut price deal on their doorstep, for example £50 of electricity meter top-up for a cash payment of just £25. However, the fraudsters are using cloned keys to top up energy credit illegally and energy companies do not receive payment for energy used, and the customer ends up paying for the energy twice – first to the fraudsters and then to their energy company.

Fake Ukraine Fundraisers

Action Fraud has received 196 reports about FAKE emails purporting to raise money for those affected by the crisis in Ukraine. Scammers use a variety of methods to con donors, including selling charity T-shirts. The Government has issued some advice on safe giving to support the Ukraine, visit: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/regulators-urge-safe-giving-to-support-ukraine

Scam Delivery Email

Warwickshire residents have reported receiving bogus emails falsely purporting to come from delivery companies that state they have missed a parcel delivery. The emails almost always direct the recipients to a link to a website where they can ‘reschedule their package delivery’. In reality these websites are designed to steal personal and financial information and may even ask consumers to make a payments to receive their non-existent package. You can report a scam email here: https://www.ncsc.gov.uk/collection/phishing-scams/report-scam-email